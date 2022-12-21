Early Signing Day: Who has officially joined TCU’s 2023 class?

Early Signing Day is here and recruits across the country have a chance to put the pen to paper to officially sign with programs they’ve been committed to.

The best signing days are usually uneventful ones as schools hope to avoid having any of their commitments flipped at the last minute.

TCU is on the verge of signing its best recruiting class in history. The Horned Frogs’ class currently sits at No. 17 in the 247Sports Composite class rankings

Four-star athlete Maxwell Carroll from Memphis, Tennessee was the first to send his National Letter of Intent. Here’s a running list of the commitments that have signed with the Horned Frogs so far.

TCU signees

1. Maxwell Carroll, three-star athlete, Memphis, Tennessee.

2. Markis Deal, four-star defensive lineman, Garland.

3. Randon Fontenette, four-star safety, Freeport, Texas.

4. Javeon Wilcox, four-star safety, Temple, Texas.

5. Zachary Chapman, three-star defensive lineman, Missouri City, Texas.

6. Keviyan Huddleston, three-star EDGE, Tyler, Texas.

7. Lafayette Kaiuway, three-star tight end, Arlington.

8. Jonathan Bax, three-star EDGE, New Orleans.

9. Jordyn Bailey, three-star wide receiver, Denton.

10. Vernon Glover Jr., three-star cornerback, Dickinson, Texas.

11. Benjamin Whitfield, three-star offensive tackle, Duncanville.

12. Jordan Lester, three-star safety, Mesquite.

13. Narado Stoker, three-star interior offensive lineman, Dallas.

14. Brione Ramsey-Brooks, three-star offensive lineman, Dallas.

15. Rohan Fluellen, three-star athlete, Gilmer, Texas.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day.