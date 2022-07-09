Early retirement dreams dashed by rising prices

early retired couple

The cost of living crisis is on course to dash early retirement dreams as older workers are urged to stay in work and delay plans to tap into their pensions.

More than two fifths of over-55s have retired before pension age since March 2020, according to new research by the pensions firm Canada Life.

The pandemic encouraged a wave of older workers to accelerate their retirement plans. Some 270,000 people between the ages of 50 and 69 left work during the pandemic, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank.

However, this trend is coming to an end as rising prices, coupled with falling stock markets, mean that those retiring this year will be far worse off than previous generations.

Andrew Tully of Canada Life said people should reconsider their retirement plans as continuing to work would provide a cushion against rising costs and prevent people from needing to take an income from their pension when the financial markets were so unpredictable.

“People who are planning retirement today face the dual headwinds of volatile investment markets and the cost of living crunch potentially wreaking havoc with their plans,” he said.

Many of those who jumped into early retirement over the past two years risk exhausting their pension pots early, Mr Tully warned.

According to Canada Life, if you stop contributing to a pension at 55 your pension will be 59pc smaller on average than if you had kept saving until state pension age, which is currently 66.

Mr Tully said: “It’s good that people feel positive about their decision to retire early, but we urge them to take stock of their finances before making any snap decisions.”