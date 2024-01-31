This Early Production Shelby GT350 Is Selling On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is one of the first 504 Shelbys made with a four digit VIN.

A 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350, one of the earliest models produced during Shelby American’s initial seven months of Mustang modifications, is poised to capture the attention of car enthusiasts at the Bring A Trailer auction. This car, chassis SFM5S149, completed on April 29, 1965, and originally shipped to Tasca Ford Sales in Rhode Island, is a gem among classic muscle cars.

This GT350 is not just any classic Shelby; it’s one of the 504 street production models built in the model year 1965. The car's journey from its initial purchase in 1967 to its current status is a tale of preservation and careful restoration. It was stored in a barn for decades following a breakdown during a cross-country trip and was retrieved in 2009. A subsequent restoration, executed by Conover Racing & Restoration in Pennsylvania between 2017 and 2020, brought this classic back to its original glory.

The car, now finished in Wimbledon White with bronze stripes, has won gold status in Division II at the 2021 SAAC National Convention at Sonoma Raceway. Its interior, a stunning Blu Sterling leather upholstery, and its impressive array of features, including a 289 V8 engine, make it a desirable collector’s item.

Unique characteristics of the GT350 include its "Red Ram" Hemi V8 engine, capable of impressive performance, and the rarity of its factory specifications and modifications. These include ventilated front disc brakes, 15” Kelsey-Hayes stamped steel wheels, and Koni shock absorbers. Its Wimbledon White finish, devoid of the optional blue Le Mans stripes when new, adds to its uniqueness.

The interior of the GT350 reflects the car’s racing heritage, with bucket seats reupholstered in black vinyl and special features like a wood-rimmed steering wheel with slotted spokes, a central 10k-rpm tachometer, and a unique gauge pod specific to Shelby-built Mustangs.

Story continues

This Shelby Mustang GT350, having passed through the hands of notable caretakers like Noel Thompson, Sam Mann, and the Blackhawk Collection, represents more than just a car. It symbolizes a pivotal era in American automotive history, marrying Italian design with American muscle. As it goes up for auction, this GT350 stands as a testament to the enduring legacy and appeal of the Shelby brand and the American muscle car.

This awesome Shelby is being sold by 1600Veloce.com Visit their site to see other great inventory and to learn about consigning your collector vehicle. With over 1,000 vehicles listed 1600Veloce is a preferred partner of Bring A Trailer.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.