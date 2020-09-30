We Found 2 Early Prime Day TV Deals Worth Tuning In To

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

View photos The 43-inch Toshiba smart TV normally retails for $280, but is on sale for just $180 right now . (Photo: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda via Getty Images) More

Whatever your fall plans entail, a TV will probably be front and center.

Maybe you’ve been binge-watching “Ratched” or ringing in spooky season with your favorite Halloween flicks. Or maybe you’re Googling when the next presidential debate is and are queuing up your Netflix to-watch list to prepare for the lack of new fall TV.

Fortunately, we found an early Prime Day TV deal that might make upgrading a bit more affordable. This Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV caught our eye, with its 4.6-star rating and nearly 1,500 reviews.

This smart TV normally retails for $280, but it’s on sale for just $180 right now. It comes loaded with all of the apps you need for streaming, including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. It also comes with a sleek, Alexa-enabled voice-activated remote so you can search, pause and adjust the volume with the sound of your voice.

View photos We may have found two of the best early Prime Day TV deals out there. (Photo: HuffPost) More

If you’re looking for a bigger TV, this Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV is on sale for $250, down from its original $350 price tag. This TV has more than 1,100 reviews and includes similar bells and whistles: an Alexa-enabled voice remote, plus Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ streaming apps installed.

You can add on a pair of Amazon Echo Dots on sale for $40 for a full smart home experience.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, and the event offers Amazon Prime members deep discounts on everything from kitchen gadgets and vacuums to furniture and fashion. Prime Day usually happen in July, but was pushed back this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Don’t wait, because these might just be two of the best early Prime Day TV deals out there.

Related...

Spotted: A Popular Air Fryer On Sale At Amazon Right Now

Prime Day Is Oct. 13 And 14. Here Are The Best Deals To Watch.

You Can Get Revlon's One-Step Hot Air Brush On Sale Before Prime Day

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.