Amazon just dropped early Prime Day TV deals—snag a stunning model starting at $180

Why wait until Amazon Prime Day? You can save right now with these Prime exclusive TV deals.

Amazon just announced the dates for its annual mega-shopping event—October 13 and 14, mark your calendars!—but the retail giant also dropped new early Prime Day deals to tide you over.

There are massive discounts on select Fire TV Edition TVs in sizes big and small. Here’s your chance to save up to 36 percent with prices starting at just $180.

All of the models below have Fire TV video streaming already built-in, so you can start watching popular TV shows like Stranger Things, The Crown, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Mandalorian and much more without a cable subscription.

Take note: These Fire TV Edition deals are for Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the low prices. Plus, get free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

Shop the pre-Prime Day TV sales below:

Amazon has the Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition on sale for $180, down from $280, for Prime members only. That’s a $100 savings and the all-time lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model. With a Full HD resolution of 1080p, this TV is the perfect size for a small space. And it lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, SlingTV, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Acorn TV, BritBox and much more. This model is so popular that it has earned an impressive five-star rating from more than 900 reviewers.

“This is the perfect TV and perfect to use with Fire Stick. It all works together. Easy to set up. Clear picture with excellent quality,” shared a satisfied shopper. “The remote works with the Fire Stick so you don’t need two remotes. I am so happy and in love with this TV.”

Step up to 4K with Amazon’s No. 1 best-seller in LED and LCD TVs: The Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD—Fire TV Edition is on sale for $250, or $100 off. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this 4K model, which is a considerable upgrade from the 43-inch HD TV model listed above. The TV has a brilliant 4K resolution at 2160p; it comes with Fire TV built-in and is ready to stream popular video apps including Netflix, Crackle, Prime Video, Disney+, CNN, HBO Now and Starz. Over 850 shoppers love this TV so much that they gave it a flawless five-star rating.

“This TV is great for the size and quality of picture. I love that it has all the streaming sites already programmed. I'm not one to know a lot about all of this online stuff but it was very easy to start watching immediately without an antenna. I love it,” raved a five-star reviewer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

