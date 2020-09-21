Early Prime Day Deal: Latest iPad Mini down to just $350

Want to upgrade your tablet experience for less? Right now, Amazon has cut the price of the Apple iPad Mini to $350, saving you $50 on the usual price. It’s all part of Amazon’s run of early Prime Day deals so this is a great time to get more for your money.

The Apple iPad Mini is a great tablet, offering a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True and Wide Color technologies to ensure a superior picture quality no matter what you’re doing. It has an A12 Bionic processor so it can easily cope with all your activities, whether that’s typing up a crucial document for work, checking out the latest hits on Apple Arcade, or simply streaming your favorite show on Netflix. The Apple iPad Mini is super versatile like that.

If you love to take photos and be sociable online, the tablet’s 8MP back camera is a great bet for taking quick snaps of what’s around you. The Apple iPad Mini also has a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for when you want to FaceTime your buddies or take important video conferencing calls through the device for work. Stereo speakers ensure you’ll always be able to hear others easily, too.

On top of that, the Apple iPad Mini also has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor so only you and your fingerprint can access your files and data. That’s a useful feature for such a portable device that also happens to sport battery life of up to 10 hours, making it the perfect device for taking out and about with you.

Lightweight and thin, the Apple iPad Mini is easy to toss into your bag without being weighed down. It also has compatibility with the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Bluetooth keyboards if you prefer to turn it into more of a hybrid laptop device for work purposes.

Ordinarily priced at $400, the Apple iPad Mini is down to just $350 right now at Amazon. That’s a fantastic deal for a super useful tablet that’s bound to enhance your life. Whether you want one for fun or work purposes, the Apple iPad Mini won’t miss a beat every step of the way.

