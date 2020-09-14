Early NFL betting lines we like

In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we like and will monitor throughout the week.

The consensus look-ahead line was Rams +3.5, and we see this line trending down as the game approaches. We saw massive line movement on the Rams against the Cowboys last week, as they were 3- and 2.5-point underdogs until Friday and went off as 1-point favorites. The Rams are the better team. The questions will be how they handle an emotional win over the Cowboys and the travel east.

This line is all about the travel. But the Seahawks won’t have their usual home-field advantage, and if anyone can handle travel to the Pacific Northwest, a Bill Belichick-coached team can. This seems like it will be a close one, and we’re confident Belichick will have the major strategic advantage over Pete Carroll. This could be a slugfest, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the line move down as the game approaches.

Look, the Colts were terrible Sunday in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the consensus look-ahead number was Colts -2.5. With the line opening at -3, it tells us Indianapolis is still valued in the market. Minnesota was also dreadful, and now they go on the road against a Colts team that is looking to rebound and has to be better than it showed in Week 1. If the Colts falter here, we can officially say Philip Rivers disease is real.

