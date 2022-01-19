Early morning warrant executed in Newcastle

A warrant was executed at a residence in the Newcastle area of Drumheller on the morning of Wednesday, January 19.

In coordination with U.S. Homeland Security, Drumheller RCMP, and Calgary Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) descended on the property at about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Drumheller RCMP Staff Sergeant Ed Bourque, an adult male is in custody as a result of the warrant execution.

At this time no further information is available.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail