Early morning storms prompt tornado warnings, damage throughout Florida

Strong storms are moving across central Florida Thursday morning, producing at least one tornado in the area and keeping residents on high alert.

The National Weather Service issued a multitude of tornado warnings and watches across the state as the low-pressure system moved through and caused damage along a major highway in Crystal River, about 80 miles north of Tampa.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office posted an alert on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, about damages the tornado caused along the highway with debris, shingles and fences sprawled across the road and the city.

A possible tornado was reported in Palm Coast, along Florida's Atlantic coast, causing damage to residences and vehicles, according to photos shared with the Daytona Beach News-Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network.

No injuries have been reported at this time, although "there is some significant damage in the area."

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Flagler and Citrus counties Thursday. Tornado watches are active throughout central to northern Florida.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office reported a tornado touched down early Oct. 12, 2023. Highway 19 and Highway 44 were closed.

Latest weather warnings and watches issued across Florida

See expected rainfall across Florida

Weather radar for east central Florida, including Daytona Beach

Weather radar for north Florida including Jacksonville, Saint Augustine

Weather radar in North Florida, including Tallahassee, Panama City

Weather radar for southwest Florida, including Sarasota, Fort Myers

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Severe weather hits Florida as tornados cause damage throughout state