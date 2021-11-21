Early-morning stabbing in downtown Montreal leaves three men injured

MONTREAL — Police say three men were seriously injured in a stabbing that occurred early this morning after bars closed in downtown Montreal.

City police allege it happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. following a fight that got out of hand.

A 29-year-old man is currently in hospital in critical condition.

Police say the other men, aged 25 and 27, are in stable condition.

They say they're actively investigating the incident and trying to determine the circumstances behind it.

No arrests have been made so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press