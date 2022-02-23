Early morning crash causes injuries, blocks highway heading toward Columbia

Drivers making the Wednesday morning commute toward Columbia on a major highway were stuck in a traffic jam following a crash.

Two eastbound lanes lanes on Interstate 26 were temporarily blocked following the collision that happened at about 7:15 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was near Exit 111A in Lexington County, which is the connection with U.S. 1 and S.C. 12, and can lead drivers toward Lexington and West Columbia.

Injuries were reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on the number of people hurt and the amount of vehicles involved was not available.

There was no word on the cause of the collision.

Vehicles were backed up for about a mile on I-26, traffic cameras showed.

There was no word when all of the lanes on I-26 would be reopened and the scene would be cleared.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.