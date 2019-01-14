Early look at QB-RB-WR expert fantasy rankings for 2019

At the start of the new year, our experts previewed the top three positions in fantasy football — quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers — with a spin towards the 2019 season.

Let’s continue previewing what’s to come in 2019, shall we? Liz Loza, Brad Evans, Dalton Del Don, Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski, and Andy Behrens are giving a sneak-peek at their rankings for the new year!

Note: These lists are not final expert rankings and will be fluid as we get closer to the season.

Quarterbacks

The QB position is less about “Who is in the top 10,” and more about “Who will be drafted after Patrick Mahomes?” Nuff said.

Liz: 1) Patrick Mahomes, 2) Andrew Luck, 3) Aaron Rodgers, 4) Deshaun Watson, 5) Ben Roethlisberger, 6) Jared Goff, 7) Jimmy Garoppolo, 8) Russell Wilson, 9) Baker Mayfield, 10) Matt Ryan

Brad: 1) Patrick Mahomes, 2) Deshaun Watson, 3) Andrew Luck, 4) Aaron Rodgers, 5) Ben Roethlisberger, 6) Jared Goff, 7) Matt Ryan, 8) Lamar Jackson, 9) Russell Wilson, 10) Josh Allen

Dalton: 1) Patrick Mahomes, 2) Deshaun Watson, 3) Andrew Luck, 4) Aaron Rodgers, 5) Jared Goff, 6) Russell Wilson, 7) Cam Newton, 8) Baker Mayfield, 9) Josh Allen, 10) Matt Ryan

Patrick Mahomes is as close to a sure-thing at the top of fantasy QB tiers as it gets. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins didn’t drop a single pass this season, which is pretty incredible considering how many targets (163) and completed catches (115) he had. Nuk has earned his top spot in the rankings:

Scott: 1) DeAndre Hopkins, 2) Michael Thomas, 3) Julio Jones, 4) Antonio Brown, 5) Davante Adams, 6) T.Y. Hilton, 7) Tyreek Hill, 8) JuJu Smith-Schuster (shocked I’m the only person listing him), 9) Keenan Allen, 10) Mike Evans, 11) Adam Thielen, 12) Robert Woods (most underrated receiver in the league)

Matt: 1) DeAndre Hopkins, 2) Antonio Brown, 3) Tyreek Hill, 4) Michael Thomas, 5) Odell Beckham, 6) Julio Jones, 7) Mike Evans, 8) Davante Adams, 9) Keenan Allen, 10) Adam Thielen, 11) Stefon Diggs, 12) T.Y. Hilton

Liz: 1) DeAndre Hopkins, 2) Tyreek Hill, 3) Antonio Brown, 4) Michael Thomas, 5) Julio Jones, 6) Odell Beckham, 7) Mike Evans, 8) Davante Adams, 9) Keenan Allen, 10) Stefon Diggs, 11) Kenny Golladay, 12) Brandin Cooks

Running Backs

Todd Gurley had another amazing season and finished as fantasy’s top scoring back in 2018, but there are some rumblings that his No. 1 spot at the top of draft boards isn’t guaranteed!

Scott: 1) Ezekiel Elliott, 2) Saquon Barley, 3) Todd Gurley, 4) Christian McCaffrey, 5) Melvin Gordon, 6) Alvin Kamara, 7) Nick Chubb, 8) Joe Mixon, 9) James Conner, 10) Le’Veon Bell

Andy: 1) Ezekiel Elliott, 2) Todd Gurley, 3) Saquon Barkley, 4) Christian McCaffrey, 5) Melvin Gordon, 6) Alvin Kamara, 7) James Conner, 8) Nick Chubb, 9) Le’Veon Bell, 10) Joe Mixon.

Brad: 1) Todd Gurley, 2) Saquon Barkley, 3) Ezekiel Elliott, 4) Christian McCaffrey, 5) Melvin Gordon, 6) James Conner, 7) Alvin Kamara, 8) Le’Veon Bell, 9) Nick Chubb, 10) David Johnson

