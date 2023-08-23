Take an On-Foot Look at the NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive in "Black/White"

UPDATE (August 23, 2023): On-foot images of Drake's forthcoming NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive in "Black/White" have surfaced online, showcasing a closer look at the mesh uppers, perforated leather overlays and crisp white accents that make up the silhouette. At present, an official launch date is still to be confirmed.

Original story: Drake's collaborative line with Nike has become a mainstay within the sneaker and streetwear release calendar, with newness dropping from NOCTA on almost a weekly basis. Not too long ago, the restock of his Tech Fleece line had fans in a frenzy and now, a slew of upcoming footwear releases are reigniting that excitement.

Alongside the NOCTA Glide (which is still without an official release date,) the Air Zoom Drive is due to be released later this year after it was first announced back in May. Until then, we've spotted a first look of the OG black and white colorway online, refreshed with a majority black upper, contrasted by hits of white and complete with NOCTA branding on its tongue, heel and outsole.

At present, neither party have shared official release details regarding NOCTA's Air Zoom Drive debut, but we expect it to land by the end of the year, at a price of $165 USD.

