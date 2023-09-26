The AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Lilac" Gets Official Release Date

Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH has developed a long and fruitful relationship with Nike over the years, through multiple collaborations across footwear and apparel. Most notably, the duo's Air Force 1 Low and Air More Uptempo silhouettes have sent the fashion world into a frenzy and finally, the latter has a confirmed release date.

Landing in a purple and green colorway, the new Uptempo boasts a Low silhouette, combining bold hues with hits of red. The shoe's base is constructed in a soft lavender hue, contrasted by hits of "Forest Green" across its signature "AIR" lettering, with the color finding its way onto the laces, heel tab and "AMBUSH" branding at the lower heel.

Elsewhere, a darker purple makes an appearance across the Air-infused sole unit, complete with matching lining and tongue branding. Rounding out the contrasting design is a dark red hue, adorning the shoe's Swooshes at its toe box and heel.

Following the release of their first colorway, AMBUSH and Nike are set to unveil the second Air More Uptempo Low delivery, arriving in "Lilac." The new colorway is scheduled to touch down on shelves on October 6 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers at a price of $190 USD.

