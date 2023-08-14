Take an Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "Vintage Panda"

The "Vintage Panda" is taking over Nike sneakers, with the Air Jordan 1 Low being the latest silhouette to join the colorway bandwagon.

Following the brand's Dunk Low in the same colorway, the new iteration is slated for release ahead of the holiday season (yep, it's going right to the top of our wish list too), and boasts the signature black and white color scheme, this time with the addition of sail-toned accents for a vintage feel. Constructed in a low-top style with premium leather throughout, the sneaker features a mesh tongue and inner lining.

Crafted with a white base, the upper features black highlighted overlays and Swoosh branding alongside the classic Jumpman logo on the tongue. To round out the vintage aesthetic, the sneaker sits atop a sail-colored midsole and black rubber outsole.

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Low in "Vintage Panda" above, priced at $125 USD, and get ready to add to cart as soon as it drops.

