An early lead and a sex doll – Bromley will never forget their big day out in Newcastle

William Osula celebrates after scoring Newcastle’s third goal of the game - Reuters/Scott Heppell

It was not the procession promised by a 74-team gap between the clubs, but Newcastle made it eight successive wins with victory over Bromley in the FA Cup third round. Eddie Howe’s side eased away from their visitors in an improved second half to earn their place in the fourth round with Howe’s first FA Cup win at St James’ Park. It was rounded off by a first goal for William Osula, but it was the day of firsts for the League Two side which felt more significant.

Bromley are used to trips to this part of the country from a nine-year spell in the National League. Sometimes their coach would take them past St James’ Park en route to away games at Gateshead FC. The players and staff used to joke that one day they would play in front of 50,000 at Newcastle’s stadium.

That was a pipe dream, a decade ago the big aim was promotion from the Conference South. It was accomplished in 2015 and since then the club has been to three Wembley finals, winning two, with the most recent putting them into the Football League for the first time. So this was a first-ever fixture against Newcastle, a club which shares Bromley’s 1892 year of foundation. It was also the first ever FA Cup third-round match in Bromley’s history, and the first time their fans could feel confident with the veracity of their chant “FA Trophy winners - you’ll never sing that”.

Any of those landmarks would amount to a grand day out. Taking the lead after eight minutes was fanciful wish fulfillment, but just the latest wild chapter in Bromley’s ascent under manager Andy Woodman. Cameron Congreve gave the travelling thousands from south London their ‘I was there’ moment, curling in beautifully from 20 yards after Newcastle’s Lewis Miley was complacent in possession and under-estimated Corey Whitely’s appetite for a scrap.

High in the Leazes end, amid the delirium of the away fans, someone hoisted a celebratory sex doll. Who says the magic of the Cup is dead?

But Miley atoned eight minutes later with a fearsome shot into the top corner from long range. Woodman lamented having a player off the field at the time of the equaliser. “I knew that was going to be a moment. That’s my only disappointment. I wonder if we’d had not had a man off the pitch and got to half time, who knows?

“I said all along I wanted to give a good account of ourselves and I think I did that. We had a little bit of romance of the FA Cup today and I’m really chuffed about that. I didn’t think I’d enjoy it as much as I did. I was up at four o’clock this morning thinking this is going to be a long day. I’m really proud of my team and how they went about it.”

Newcastle made nine changes from the team which beat Arsenal in the first leg of a League Cup semi-final last week, including a first start in 14 months for Matt Targett. But when your second string includes international stalwarts like Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier you should have enough to ease over the horizon against opponents delighted to be mid-table in the fourth tier. A combination of middling tempo and committed defending kept the home side frustrated and the underdogs in with a faint chance.

Howe had seen enough to draw from his well-stocked bench at half time. Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes were called on earlier than expected to further emphasise the difference in resources. Joelinton making way for Guimaraes was a planned change, said Howe afterwards. Harvey Barnes’ removal for Gordon seemed more pointed after his indifferent display, although Howe cited a muscle problem.

He was cheered by his team’s reaction to going behind. “It was a great response to that goal, a real test of nerve for us, how we were going to react. It was really pleasing to see us equalise early and I think that settled us down and from that moment we were pretty good.”

Gordon sent Bromley goalkeeper Grant Smith the wrong way with a penalty four minutes into the second half, after Targett was tackled rashly by Ben Thompson. It took a further 12 minutes for Newcastle to reach cruise control, when a largely frustrating day for Osula improved markedly, benefiting from some tired defending to steer a shot into the corner.

By the final quarter of the game the gulf in class became clearer with every new gorgeous Guimaraes pass. Jubilation had shifted to the home fans now, dreaming on multiple fronts as the form team in the country. But no one from Bromley will forget their day on Tyneside.

06:27 PM GMT

Thank you for joining us

That brings to an end our coverage of Sunday’s action in the third round of the FA Cup. Thank you for joining us!

06:24 PM GMT

Sunday’s full-time results

Hull City 1-1 (4-5 pens) Doncaster Rovers

Tamworth 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (AET)

Arsenal 1-1 (3-5 pens) Manchester United

Crystal Palace 1-0 Stockport County

Ipswich Town 3-0 Bristol Rovers

Newcastle United 3-1 Bromley

Southampton 0-3 Swansea City

06:23 PM GMT

Full time: Southampton 3 Swansea City 0

Southampton have cruised to the fourth round with a 3-0 win at home over Swansea City as Tyler Dibling bagged a brace.

It is the first win for Ivan Juric and he has been rewarded with a home tie against Burnley in the next round.

06:21 PM GMT

Plenty of away draws for Premier League sides

Just five of the Premier League sides have home draws while 12 have been given away ties. Will that potentially lead to a few more upsets than what we’ve seen in the third round?

Brentford were the only Premier League side to lose to a team from a lower league.

06:18 PM GMT

Fourth round draw in full

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Leeds United vs Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge

Brighton vs Chelsea

Preston/Charlton vs Wycombe

Exeter vs Nottingham Forest

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves

Mansfield Town/Wigan vs Fulham

Birmingham vs Newcastle

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Everton vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Southampton/Swansea vs Burnley

Leyton Orient/Derby County vs Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

Stoke vs Cardiff

06:13 PM GMT

‘We love him’: Bayindir on Amorim

Manchester United’s player of the match, Altay Bayindir told BBC: “I just help my team. I am working everyday. I am patient. I just want to help this great team.

“I want to make everyone happy for this great club. I’m working here everyday.”

“If you are not playing it doesn’t matter. You have to be ready every minute, every second, if you are a Man Utd player you have to be ready always.”

”[Ruben Amorim] is talking with us everyday and he wants to help us. We love him and he’s always trying to do his best. He has a very good relationship with the players and we are trusting him, he is trusting us. We are fighting together.”

06:12 PM GMT

83 mins: Southampton 3 Swansea City 0

We’re into the final ten minutes at St Mary’s with Southampton still leading Swansea 3-0. Barring a miracle, the Premier League side will be taking on Burnley in the fourth round.

06:08 PM GMT

Fourth round draw complete

And that concludes the draw. Those ties will be played between February 7 and 10.

06:07 PM GMT

All-Championship clash to finish

Stoke vs Cardiff

06:07 PM GMT

Premier League draw for Doncaster

Doncaster vs Crystal Palace

06:06 PM GMT

Favourable draw for City

Leyton Orient or Derby vs Manchester City

06:06 PM GMT

Burnley likely to take on Southampton

Southampton or Swansea vs Burnley

06:06 PM GMT

Moyes to host Bournemouth

Everton vs Bournemouth

06:05 PM GMT

Premier League match-up at Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

06:05 PM GMT

Premier League leaders take on Plymouth

Plymouth vs Liverpool

06:04 PM GMT

Birmingham host Howe’s men

Birmingham vs Newcastle

06:04 PM GMT

Away trip for Fulham

Mansfield or Wigan v Fulham

06:04 PM GMT

Away tie for Wolves

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves

06:04 PM GMT

Home draw for Lampard

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

06:03 PM GMT

Forest take on League One side

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest

06:03 PM GMT

Chelsea travel to South Coast

Brighton vs Chelsea

06:03 PM GMT

Leeds could face non-league side

Leeds United vs Millwall or Dagenham and Redbridge

06:02 PM GMT

Up first

Manchester United vs Leicester City

06:02 PM GMT

Draw getting underway

Here we go! The draw is getting underway now with Martin Keown anad Mark Schwarzer.

05:58 PM GMT

Fourth round draw on its way

With that thriller at the Emirates concluded, the fourth round draw will be on its way shortly.

05:57 PM GMT

GOAL! Dibling scores his second and Southampton’s third

Southampton 3 Swansea City 0 (Dibling) The ball comes into the box from the left and after a moment of pinball, Dibling can latch onto it and tuck home for his brace. Southampton are sailing through to the next round.

05:54 PM GMT

United progress through on penalties

Arsenal 3 Manchester United 5 It’s Zirkzee who steps up for the all important fifth penalty and he coolly strokes home into the bottom left corner to win it for United!

05:53 PM GMT

Arsenal 3 Manchester United 4

Martinez continues United’s perfect shootout as he sends Raya the wrong way with a stutter.

Partey has to score and he does score, straight down the middle.

05:51 PM GMT

Arsenal 2 Manchester United 3

It’s the young centre-back Yoro to take next for United and he just strokes it home into the bottom left corner.

There’s a lot of pressure up on Rice now but he finds the same spot that Yoro had moments before.

05:50 PM GMT

Arsenal 1 Manchester United 2

It’s Amad up next for United and he lashes home into the side netting before Bayindir denies Havertz with a strong hand. Advantage United!

05:48 PM GMT

Fernandes and Odegaard score

It’s the two captains and the two number eights who step up first and they both convert into the bottom left corner.

05:46 PM GMT

United win toss

It looks like the visitors win the toss with Fernandes opting to kick towards the away fans. It will be the United skipper to step up for the first spot kick.

05:43 PM GMT

55 mins: Southampton 2 Swansea City 0

Southampton have a brilliant chance to make it three from a corner but Bednarek’s header at the back post is saved by McLaughlin.

05:41 PM GMT

Full time: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1

Arsenal have a corner late on but Gabriel’s effort is blocked and we are going to penalties at the Emirates - the drama continues!

05:38 PM GMT

Numbers for the draw

The draw for the fourth round will follow the conclusion of this Arsenal vs Manchester United cracker. Here are the numbers to lookout for.

Southampton or Swansea City Manchester United Exeter City Leyton Orient or Derby County Burnley Aston Villa Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge Liverpool Wolves Preston North End or Charlton Athletic Chelsea Blackburn Rovers Bournemouth Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic Tottenham Hotspur Doncaster Rovers Stoke City Leicester City Plymouth Argyle Coventry City Newcastle United Everton Wycombe Wanderers Birmingham City Leeds United Nottingham Forest Cardiff City Ipswich Town Fulham Crystal Palace

05:35 PM GMT

46 mins: Southampton 2 Swansea City 0

We are back underway at St Mary’s. Can Swansea make a contest of this one or will Southampton be cruising to round four?

05:34 PM GMT

Bromley boss ‘proud of team’

Following Bromley’s defeat against Newcastle, manager Andy Woodman told BBC Sport: “It was lovely. We got the goal that gave us a little bit of hope. That’s what the FA Cup is about - to give us hope we can do something today. It was nice to score a goal at Newcastle and a good goal.

“I’ve been saying to Cam he needs to be more positive in the final third and driving him mad to get that into his game. He picked the right stage to do it. I’m chuffed for him.

“Who knows if we’d have got that [second goal]?

“We conceded when we had a man off the pitch. I’ll be up late tonight thinking if we’d had 11 players on the pitch who knows?

“The FA Cup allows you to dream big.

“They’re a class team, class staff and class club. We gave them a game. We had to be patient and disciplined. To get beaten by the quality of goals, I’m proud of my team. The way we got beaten was the right way to get beaten.

“I had a little moment this morning. This time last year we were playing at Maidenhead and now we’re playing at St James’ Park. I had a little moment today and I’m really proud of the journey. I was chuffed for the players.

“We have 22 games left. We have a chance of achieving something. If we play like that we could surprise a few people. We have to make sure we put ourselves even more on the map.”

05:33 PM GMT

Bristol showed Ipswich ‘too much respect’, says Calderon

Bristol Rovers boss Inigo Calderon told BBC: “We showed them (Ipswich) too much respect. You can see the difference in all aspects of the football, they were better than us.

“You want to stay in the game for longer. You need to give yourself more chances especially when there’s that much difference.

“It was coming like it would be a tough afternoon. We played Cambridge last game and this opposition was completely different.

“The goals are always disappointing because it’s mistakes most of the time. I don’t think we were good with the ball or good without the ball. We had to play a perfect game and we didn’t. Simple.

“It’s not easy to come here and try to defend and play the way we want. We want to defend high. It could be easier to drop and stay in our half but that’s not how we want to play. It’s part of the process.”

05:31 PM GMT

McKenna on ‘really good’ Ipswich win

Following Ipswich’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers. manager Kieran McKenna told BBC Radio Suffolk: “I thought it was a really good one. Lots of good individual performances.

“Could have scored more and gone to be in the next round. It was a really good match from our perspective and a really enjoyable watch, even from the sidelines. We gave nothing away and left with a clean sheet.

On Kalvin Phillips’ goal, he said: “Nice for him to get his first goal. They both did a really good job in there and connected well with their team-mates.

Discussing Jack Clarke’s first goal, McKenna said: “It’s an important one and it’s nice for him to get it. His relationship with Townsend looked really good down the left.

“It’s a brilliant competition and we want to go as far as we can and give the supporters some memories. We also want the games this year, we’ve got a big squad we want to give them some minutes.

On Ben Godfrey’s debut, he said: “It was good to get him in, it was an opportunity to do so. He hasn’t had much game time but he did well and showed his quality on the ball.”

Looking ahead to the fourth round draw, he said: “Let’s see who we get. We’ve had some good away ties this year and if we get a home one then so be it.”

05:29 PM GMT

Howe ‘delighted’ with run of form

Following Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Bromley, manager Eddie Howe told BBC Sport: “It’s a moment you never like [going behind]. You prepare for a lot of eventualities in your mind before the game and respect every opponent. It can happen. It did happen.

“It was important we responded. The longer it goes on the more anxiety can creep in. What a brilliant finish from Lewis Miley. From that moment we settled into the game.

“Lewis played very well. He brings loads of composure and quality on the ball.”

On his half-time sub, he said: “Anthony [Gordon] was forced. Harvey [Barnes] felt something in his quad. The plan was always to play Joe [Joelinton] and Bruno [Guimaraes] for 45 each.”

Discussing William Osula’s goal, he said: “He’s been waiting for that moment. He’s been training hard. He has huge potential and quality. I haven’t seen him score many like that. I’m delighted for him.

“I’m very level. We’re delighted with the run of form we’re in.”

05:27 PM GMT

106 mins: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1

The second half of extra time is underway and Zirkzee goes so close to giving United lead straight away. His effort looking for the far corner is deflected towards the near post but Raya reacts incredibly to turn it behind.

05:25 PM GMT

Half-time (ET): Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1

We have reached half-time in extra-time at the Emirates. Kai Havertz went close to giving Arsenal the lead but couldn’t quite reach Rice’s header on the slide to poke home.

05:17 PM GMT

Half-time: Southampton 2 Swansea City 0

The half-time whistle is blown at St Mary’s and it’s been straightforward so far for the home side who lead Swansea of the Championship 2-0 at the break.

05:15 PM GMT

Phillips ends drought

Kalvin Phillips’ opener for Ipswich Town this afternoon was his first goal at club level since August 2021. Could this provide the bit of confidence he needs?

05:14 PM GMT

WATCH: Sulemana opens scoring for Southampton

Sulemana with the sauce to go with the chip 🍟@SouthamptonFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/zUlCmUZ5Hy — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

05:12 PM GMT

Results and latest scores

As full-time whistles are blown around the grounds here are today’s results and latest scores:

Hull City 1-1 (4-5 pens) Doncaster Rovers

Tamworth 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (AET)

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United (ET)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Stockport County

Ipswich Town 3-0 Bristol Rovers

Newcastle United 3-1 Bromley

Southampton 0-2 Swansea City (L)

05:07 PM GMT

GOAL! Dibling puts Southampton in control

Southampton 2 Swansea City 0 (Dibling) Southampton combine nicely down their left-hand side and Dibling is there to tap home Sulemana’s squared ball across the face of goal.

05:06 PM GMT

91 mins: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1

We are back underway at the Emirates for extra-time. Will either side find the winner?

05:03 PM GMT

Full time: Ipswich Town 3 Bristol Rovers 0

It’s all over at Portman Road and Ipwich Town are safely through to the fourth round having beaten Bristol Rovers of League One 3-0, with all the goals coming in the opening period.

05:01 PM GMT

Full time: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1

The 90 minutes is up at the Emirates and we are going to extra-time. It’s been a classic with a red card, a missed penalty and plenty of drama and we have 30 minutes more.

04:57 PM GMT

Full time: Crystal Palace 1 Stockport County 0

Crystal Palace have also advanced to the next round following a 1-0 at home over League One Stockport County thanks to Eze’s early strike.

04:56 PM GMT

Full time: Newcastle United 3 Bromley 1

Newcastle United are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a routine 3-1 win over Bromley.

The League Two side stunned St James’ Park with an early goal but the Premier League quality shone through as goals from Miley, Gordon and Osula turned the tie around.

04:53 PM GMT

GOAL! Sulemana opens the scoring for Southampton

Southampton 1 Swansea City 0 (Sulemana) In the final game of the day, Southampton have taken the lead against Swansea at St Mary’s.

After an abysmal campaign to date, the fans will be desperate for a cup run and it’s got off to a perfect start as Sulemana latches onto a long ball before lobbing the keeper.

04:51 PM GMT

87 mins: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1

Kai Havertz, who has been at the centre of the second-half drama, has just missed a golden chance to win.

He manages to bring the ball down at the back post after an inswinging free-kick from the right but pokes his effort over from a couple of yards out.

04:48 PM GMT

No replays this season

A reminder that there will be no replays in the FA Cup this season meaning any games finishing all square after 90 minutes today will go straight to extra-time and penalties.

As it stands the heavyweight clash at the Emirates is the only tie that kicked off at 3pm heading that way.

04:44 PM GMT

84 mins: Newcastle United 3 Bromley 1

After missing out on last season, Sandro Tonali comes on for his FA Cup debut. Isak has been getting the headlines but he has been arguably the most important part of Newcastle’s success of late.

04:41 PM GMT

Osula has something

He is definitely raw but William Osula has something. His first goal for Newcastle is a stunner, dancing around a defender inside the area and unleashing a thunderous shot into the far corner.

The home fans came here hoping to see something like that from the young Dane and he has delivered. His teammates looked thrilled for him too which is nice.

04:40 PM GMT

WATCH: Osula adds third with stunner

04:39 PM GMT

79 mins: Newcastle United 3 Bromley 1

Lifelong Newcastle United fan Levi Amantchi, who has enjoyed a great journey from the lower divisions, has just come on for Bromley. He will be desperate to to make an impact at James’ Park.

Newcastle are just cruising now though into the fourth round.

04:37 PM GMT

75 mins: Crystal Palace 1 Stockport County 0

It’s into the final 15 minutes and Selhurst Park and Palace still have their lead but they will be disappointed to have not built on it after Eze’s goal after just five minutes. Can the League One side find a late equaliser?

04:36 PM GMT

1 min: Southampton 0 Swansea City 0

The final game of the day at St Mary’s has got underway with Premier League strugglers Southampton hosting Swansea City of the Championship.

04:34 PM GMT

Penalty saved! Odegaard denied from the spot

Kai Havertz goes down incredibly softly following a hand across his chest by Maguire but the penalty is given.

It boils over with the United players clearly unhappy with the decision and with Havertz for his theatrics. Maguire is not happy at all and goes into the book while Ugarte appears to clash with Havertz.

It’s Odegaard who steps up but his effort, looking for the bottom right corner, is saved by Bayindir and justice is done!

04:30 PM GMT

70 mins: Newcastle United 3 Bromley 1

Bruno Guimaraes takes aim from range but sees his effort go just wide. Targett had an effort from a similar distance miss narrowly just moments before.

A double-change now from the hosts as Hall and 17-year-old Sanusi replace Targett and goal scorer Osula.

04:27 PM GMT

GOAL! Gabriel equalises for Arsenal

Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1 (Gabriel) Just moments after Dalot was sent off, Arsenal equalise and it’s Gabriel with the goal.

Unsurprisingly, it comes from a set piece as a corner is half-cleared but lands at the feet of the central defender whose hooked left footed volley takes a deflection and goes past Bayindir.

04:25 PM GMT

Red card - Diego Dalot

Arsenal 0 Manchester United 1 Manchester United may have the lead but they are down to 10 men for the final half hour as Dalot picks up a second yellow for a foul on Merino.

04:23 PM GMT

GOAL! Osula adds a third for Newcastle

Newcastle United 3 Bromley 1 (Osula) Newcastle break quickly as Guimaraes feeds Osula into the right channel.

The forward drives towards the area before cutting in with a couple of stepovers and firing a left-footed effort into the far corner. A fabulous goal.

04:19 PM GMT

46 mins: Newcastle United 2 Bromley 1

Newcastle look set to add a third as they work a nice corner routine to pick Gordon out in space just inside the box.

He looks to sweep home with his right foot but Bromley manage to put a block in to keep the deficit at just one.

04:16 PM GMT

GOAL! Fernandes gives United lead with sensational finish

Arsenal 0 Manchester United 1 (Fernandes) Garnacho drives down United’s right before squaring the ball across to Fernandes who sweeps home into the far corner from just inside the area. You can follow our detailed updates of this clash here.

04:14 PM GMT

Missed penalty! Ipswich blow chance for number four

Luongo’s effort deflects off the foot of Sawyers and onto his arm and th spot kick is given for the home side.

It’s an awful miss though from Ali Al-Hamadi as he drags it wide of the left post.

04:11 PM GMT

Howe not happy at the break

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will not have been happy at half time. Having lost to lower league opposition twice in three years in the FA Cup, Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday, he will not want a third.

With that in mind, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon are both on to replace the hugely disappointing Harvey Barnes and the desperately in need of a rest Joelinton.

Barnes’ body language was really poor and he does not look like a player who is happy on Tyneside at the moment. With the transfer window still open that could be interesting...

04:10 PM GMT

GOAL! Gordon gives Newcastle the lead from the spot

Newcastle United 2 Bromley 1 (Gordon) Target latches onto the ball inside the area following a Newcastle corner and he wins the penalty as he is caught by Johnson.

Just moments after coming on Gordon slots home into the bottom left corner as the keeper dives the opposite way to give the home side the lead.

04:05 PM GMT

46 mins: Newcastle United 1 Bromley 1

Second halves are getting back underway around the grounds and we are up and running at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has made a double change with Gordon and Guimaraes coming on for Barnes and Joelinton at the interval.

04:03 PM GMT

WATCH: Phillips scores sublime opener

HAMMERED home by Kalvin Phillips 🔨



The @IpswichTown midfielder makes it look easy from range 😮‍💨#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/YW0bMzbtys — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

03:56 PM GMT

Southampton vs Swansea City team news

Southampton host Swansea City in the final game of the day at 4:30pm. Here is the team news for that one.

03:55 PM GMT

Tamworth boss on Tottenham defeat

Speaking after his side took Tottenham to extra-time earlier today, Tamworth boss Andy Peaks told ITV: “Be disappointed because we were that close to causing a massive upset, but equally be massively proud.

“Everyone put a shift in and when you look at the team we were up against, it was unbelievable from our boys - I am so proud of them.

“We had chances, the keeper made saves but what was brilliant is we were in the game right till the end.

“We knew it was going to be tough. I wanted people to see what we were about, and I think we have done that.

“I wanted to come here and talk to you guys and be proud of what I have seen - I am immensely proud.

“To get a home draw was better. The chance we had to level it was them coming here. They have been so respectful and to bring a team like that says a lot.

“I cannot knock them.”

03:53 PM GMT

Results and latest scores

As half-time whistles are blown around the grounds here are today’s results and latest scores:

Hull City 1-1 (4-5 pens) Doncaster Rovers

Tamworth 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (AET)

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United (HT)

Crystal Palace 1-0 Stockport County (HT)

Ipswich Town 3-0 Bristol Rovers (HT)

Newcastle United 1-1 Bromley (HT)

Southampton vs Swansea City (4:30pm)

03:50 PM GMT

Half-time: Newcastle United 1 Bromley 1

An entertaining first half at St James’ Park comes to an end and Bromley will be delighted with their efforts to be level with a side three divisions above them.

03:48 PM GMT

Bromley fans in full voice

The Big Bromley FC songbook is getting a full recital now: “FA Trophy winners / you’ll never sing that,” observe the away fans, accurately. Hopefully they’ll bring out the anti-Dartford material soon.

Match settling into the sort of pattern you would have expected beforehand. Barnes has just flashed a low ball across the six yard box for Osula who narrowly missed connecting, then just about avoided a gruesome Babbing on the far post, sorting his legs out just in time so his leg took the impact rather than his undercarriage.

03:47 PM GMT

45+1 mins: Newcastle United 1 Bromley 1

Longstaff as at the heart of things as he gets into the box but Elerewe puts in a brilliant challenge in the nick of time before the midfielder can let fly.

The Newcastle man appeals for the penalty but there is no way that was a foul. There will be two minutes added on to conclude the first half at St James’.

03:44 PM GMT

43 mins: Arsenal 0 Manchester United 0

Gabriel Jesus has been forced off with what loos like a pretty serious injury as he is carried off on a a stretcher. Sterling is on in his place.

A reminder you can follow Telegraph Sport’s detailed updates of this clash here.

03:41 PM GMT

40 mins: Newcastle United 1 Bromley 1

Newcastle win the ball well high up the pitch and Joelinton is able to slide Barnes into the left of the box.

The winger shifts the ball onto his left foot but drags his effort just wide of the right post.

03:40 PM GMT

GOAL! Ipswich cruising to win as Taylor adds third

Ipswich Town 3 Bristol Rovers 0 (Clarke) Ipswich Town have this one all-but wrapped up and we are not even at the interval.

The ball runs through to Taylor on the edge of the box and he takes a touch before rifling home. Replays show he was offside but with no VAR the goal stands.

03:37 PM GMT

WATCH: Congreve stuns Newcastle with opener

WHAT A STRIKE ☄️@bromleyfc's Cameron Congreve stuns St James' Park 👀#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/iRLzvm5rnK — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

03:35 PM GMT

34 mins: Newcastle United 1 Bromley 1

Newcastle have taken control of this game now but they continue to lack quality and a cutting edge in attack.

Cheek does well to win a foul on the edge of Bromley’s box under the pressure of Joelinton and Bromley can have a moment of respite.

03:33 PM GMT

WATCH: Miley levels tie with stunner

PICK THAT OUT...



Lewis Miley unleashes a rocket into the top corner of the Bromley net 🚀@NUFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VA9GT0uFyI — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 12, 2025

03:30 PM GMT

No VAR or replays

A reminder that there will be no replays in the FA Cup this season meaning any games finishing all square after 90 minutes today will go straight to extra-time and penalties.

There will also be no VAR until round five of the competition.

03:28 PM GMT

Newcastle sloppy and complacent so far

Newcastle have been incredibly sloppy against Bromley in the sort of collective performance that screams complacency.

Lloyd Kelly, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff have all passed the ball straight to Bromley players in the opening 20 minutes, while Harvey Barnes decided to shoot from an impossible angle when he should have crossed into the six yard box. Polar decision making and lazy execution. .

As for Lewis Miley, the teenager twice failed to win the ball in the tackle in the build up to Bromley’s early goal but has at least made amends with a stunning strike to equalise.

There are a lot of Newcastle players on the pitch at the moment who have barely played this season and some of their body language suggests they did not come into this FA Cup tie desperate to prove a point.

Manager Eddie Howe has already called midfielders Miley and Longstaff over to the touchline to give them a metaphorical kick up the backside. Barnes will be grateful he is on the opposite flank because he could also do with one.

03:27 PM GMT

GOAL! Clarke doubles Ipswich’s lead

Ipswich Town 2 Bristol Rovers 0 (Clarke) Ali Al-Hamadi’s deflected effort lands at the feet of Jack Clarke, who can tuck home for his first Ipswich goal to double his side’s lead on the day. One foot in the next round already you feel for McKenna’s men.

03:25 PM GMT

23 mins: Arsenal 0 Manchester United 0

It remains goalless at the Emirates but Martinelli did just have a goal ruled out for offside. The winger finished into the corner after being played through, but had gone too early.

Arteta wasn’t happy after the pass forward had taken a significant deflection off Maguire. You can follow Telegraph Sport’s detailed updates of this clash here.

03:22 PM GMT

GOAL! Phillips opens the scoring with sublime finish

Ipswich Town 1 Bristol Rovers 0 (Phillips) Ipswich have the lead in their tie against League One Bristol Rovers and it’s Kalvin Phillips with the goal.

He takes a touch out of his feet before curling a low shot into the far corner from the edge of the area to bag his first goal for the club.

03:19 PM GMT

GOAL! Miley equalises with a screamer

Newcastle 1 Bromley 1 (Miley) Osula looks to be in on goal but the Bromley defender gets back to deny the forward with a great tackle as he goes round the keeper.

Newcastle keep the move alive though down their left and work the ball back to Miley on the edge of the box. He gets the ball out of his feet before rifling an effort into the right of the goal.

03:16 PM GMT

14 mins: Newcastle United 0 Bromley 1

It’s so close to two for Bromley as Imray drives fabulously down the visitors’ right all the way to the edge of the box before letting fly with his right foot.

The ball goes inches wide of the bottom left corner. What a goal that would have been.

03:15 PM GMT

Bedlam in the away end

High up in the Leazes stand, among the mass outpouring of disbelieving joy, a sex doll is hoisted proudly in celebration of Cameron Congreve’s goal for Bromley. The magic of the Cup!

Bromley fans now singing about going to Wemb-er-lee. Newcastle complacent so far and perhaps underestimating their opponents’ desire for a scrap. Let’s see how long this lasts.

03:14 PM GMT

Full time: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 (AET)

It’s all over at the Lamb and in the end non-league Tamworth were ran down by the quality of the Premier League side as their legs started to go. But they can hold their heads high for taking Postecoglou’s men to extra-time.

03:11 PM GMT

GOAL! Bromley stun St James’ Park

Newcastle United 0 Bromley 1 (Congreve) Congreve does well to win the long ball forward with a flick on before the ball is worked back to him by Whitely.

The forward works the ball onto his left foot before curling an effort into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box. What a start by the League Two side!

03:09 PM GMT

GOAL! Eze opens scoring inside five minutes

Crystal Palace 1 Stockport County 0 (Eze) Well that didn’t take long! It’s just too good from Eze. The Palace man let’s fly from the edge of the box with a low drive that finds the bottom corner.

03:07 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham add a third against tired Tamworth

Tamworth 0 Tottenham 3 (Johnson) Morrison has the ball pinched on the edge of the box by Kuluseveski and Johnson is there to sweep home smartly into the left of the goal.

It’s such a shame for Tamworth for it to end like this after such a valiant effort but they will still be proud of themselves.

03:04 PM GMT

Sell-out crowd for second-string side

It’s been reported in some corners that today’s game is a sell-out which, given the opponents is a pretty impressive show of support from the Newcastle fans. They are riding the crest of a seven-match winning streak in all competitions, although today’s line-up can’t take much credit for that. Nine changes from the team that turned over Arsenal in the Energy Drink Cup on Tuesday.

Joelinton one of two to keep his place, he is looking relaxed and has clearly adjusted to life and temperatures after five years on Tyneside. Shorts are rolled despite it being woolly hat weather, he makes heart symbols towards the seats as he wanders off the pitch post warm-up. Martin Dubravka the other familiar name from midweek, despite a rumoured move to Saudi this month.

Bromley look to have taken up the entire top tier of the Leazes End and were making their presence felt from late morning in the city centre. Not sure their claim to being the “black and white army” is going to go unchallenged here, though.

03:02 PM GMT

All eyes on Osula in rotated Newcastle side

Newcastle United have predictably made a lot of changes to their starting XI but the surprise absence of Joe Willock means Joelinton has been asked to play another game he could probably do without.

Most attention, though, will be on striker William Osula who makes only his second start since a £12m summer move from Sheffield United.

Telegraph Sport has been hearing a lot of encouraging things about the 21-year-old from sources at the training ground and manager Eddie Howe is thought to be impressed by the progress he has made.

He was signed as a project player but Howe has a record of developing young players aware from the glare of the first team and could the Denmark Under-21 international be the new Lewis Hall?

Hall also barely played in his first six months on Tyneside as coaching worked tirelessly on his game, after joining from Chelsea. The 20 year old has become one of the team’s best players this season, earning his first senior England cap in the process.

Newcastle are quietly confident Osula is heading along a similar path but supporters need to see proof of that and this is the first time he has started a game since he failed to score against Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup at the start of October.

03:00 PM GMT

3pm kick-offs getting underway

The four 3pm kick-offs are getting underway with Manchester United taking on Arsenal at the Emirates in the pick of the bunch.

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are all in action against teams from lower divisions.

02:58 PM GMT

‘Quality’ move, says McCoist

Speaking on ITV, Ally McCoist said: “An element of fatigue, but take nothing away from the switch of play and the finish.

“It has taken until the 107th minute to see a quality move - it has killed the game.”

02:57 PM GMT

Full time: Hull City 1 Doncaster Rovers 1 (4-5 pens)

Elsewhere in Hull, Doncaster Rovers of League Two have knocked out the hosts after winning 5-4 on penalties. What a great result against a side two divisions above them!

02:56 PM GMT

GOAL! Kulusevski puts the game to bed

Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Kuusevski) That is surely that. Spence plays a wonderful switch out to Son on the left. The winger slides a clever ball through to Kulusevski inside the area and the substitute finishes clinically into the bottom right corner. A goal of Premier League quality.

02:54 PM GMT

106 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1

We are back underway at the Lamb. Can Tamworth find an equaliser? It’s been a monumental effort regardless.

02:52 PM GMT

Half-time (ET): Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1

The whistle is blown on the first half of extra-time and Tamworth now need a miracle to advance.

The goal has really deflated the atmosphere here at the Lamb. It was a really strange moment as the goal went in with no celebrations from the Tottenham players and the ground falling mute.

02:49 PM GMT

104 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Tamworth look to respond instantly and Williams goes down in the box under the attention of Spence but nothing is given. Probably the right decision but risky from the Tottenham man.

02:47 PM GMT

GOAL! Heartbreak for Tamworth as own goal breaks deadlock

Tamworth 0 Tottenham 1 (Tshikuna OG) Tottenham finally have their lead but it’s a really scrappy goal.

Son drives superbly from within his own half to the edge of the area and wins the free-kick following a late challenge from Cullinane-Liburd.

Porro plays a disguised ball into the box when he looked set to shoot before Johnson plays a low ball across the box and Tshikuna just bundles it into his own net as he looked to deny Solanke. Heartbreak for the hosts.

02:44 PM GMT

100 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tshikuna is nudged off the ball by Bergvall on the edge of the box and that has to be a foul but nothing is given. Awful decision in what would have been a great position for Tamworth.

02:42 PM GMT

98 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

There are shouts for a back pass as Singh collects Fletcher’s intervention but play is waved on. Perhaps generous to the hosts.

Tshikuna does really well to hold the ball up and win the throw-in on halfway, just relieving the pressure on his side.

02:40 PM GMT

96 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Fletcher makes a vital challenge as Kulusevski bursts into the area but it does give Tottenham the corner. Porro has a few attempts to deliver a cross with the final one resulting in another corner from the left this time.

It presents danger as it flashes across goal but no one is there to poke home for the visitors. It all feels a little bit tense in extra-time now. Tamworth will desperate to reach penalties.

02:37 PM GMT

93 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

It was Werner, Dragusin and Maddison to make way for the visitors who have an early corner, which the hosts can scramble away.

Williams goes into the book though for a late challenge on Porro as he looked to counter.

02:35 PM GMT

91 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

We are back underway for extra-time at the Lamb. Postecoglou has sent on Son, Kulusevski and Spence.

Can Tamworth do it? It’s getting more and more likely as the day goes on.

02:32 PM GMT

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers team news

Here’s the team news for Ipswich Town’s home tie with Bristol Rovers.

Up for the Cup 🏆



Your starting XI at Ipswich Town! ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/HuAPYec54H — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) January 12, 2025

02:30 PM GMT

Full time: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

They will be gutted not to have won it with one of those chances but Tamworth have done superbly to take Tottenham to extra-time. What an achievement from the part-time non-league outfit.

02:29 PM GMT

90+6 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Two huge chances for Tamworth to win it! McGlinchey pinches it inside the box before rolling his foot over the ball to cut in and striking with his left foot but Bissouma is there to make a crucial block.

From the corner the ball drops to Cullinane-Liburd but his effort is tame and into the arms of Kinsky.

02:27 PM GMT

90+5 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

McGlinchey goes into the book for delaying the restart after making the foul. Tamworth cope with the ball into the box though and Wreh does superbly to win the free-kick for the hosts on halfway to run the clock down a bit further.

02:25 PM GMT

90+4 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Morrison takes a cross from Porro right in the delicate region. He is understandably on the ground for a couple of minutes but is back on his feet and Tamworth have just three minutes to get through now.

02:24 PM GMT

Lack of creativity from Tottenham, says McCoist

Speaking on ITV, Ally McCoist said: “What has been disappointing is the lack of creativity from Tottenham.

“The tempo hasn’t been high enough.”

02:22 PM GMT

90+1 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

There will be six minutes of added time to conclude normal time here at the Lamb. What an achievement it will be for Tamworth if they can reach extra-time.

A shame for the club that there are no replays this season.

02:21 PM GMT

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County team news

Here’s the team news for Crystal Palace’s home tie with Stockport County of League One.

📋 Here's how County lineup this afternoon to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup 🙌#StockportCounty pic.twitter.com/WAJNt2kwat — Stockport County (@StockportCounty) January 12, 2025

02:19 PM GMT

Half-time (ET): Hull City 1 Doncaster Rovers 1

We have reached half-time of extra-time in Hull City’s home clash with Doncaster Rovers and it’s as we were after the 90. It feels like both sides are happy for penalties at this stage.

02:18 PM GMT

86 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tonks is off in place of Shikuna. No more long throw-ins - what a shame. Meanwhile, Wreh is on to replace Creaney. A great shift by the pair going off for Tamworth.

02:16 PM GMT

84 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

A Double change for Tamworth, as Williams replaces captain Milnes while the impressive Enoru is off in place of Fletcher.

Creaney and Dragusin resume their battle as the forward does well to win the foul on halfway. As Tamworth send the free-kick into the box though, the home side’s forward fouls the Tottenham defender.

02:13 PM GMT

Newcastle United vs Bromley team news

Here are the line-ups for the clash between Newcastle United and Bromley of League Two.

02:12 PM GMT

Arsenal vs Manchester United team news

Here is the team news for the heavyweight clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford not featuring at all.

⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🪄 Lewis-Skelly retains place at left-back

🤝 Jorginho partners Merino

⚡️ Jesus on the wing



Let's give it everything we've got, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2025

02:11 PM GMT

79 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

It feels like Tottenham have just turned the tempo up a notch with Bergvall having a good impact. They combine nicely down their right before firing a ball across the six yard box but Singh does well to parry away.

02:09 PM GMT

77 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tonks troubles Kinsky with what would have been a freak goal as he charges down the Tottenham clearance before the ball nearly pings over the Tottenham keeper but he can pluck easily in the end.

Enoru then bursts past Porro who blocks him off and gets a booking for his troubles. The Tamworth winger has really impressed this afternoon.

02:06 PM GMT

74 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Johnson has a golden opportunity at the back post as a cross comes in from the left but his hooked volley from a narrow angle is somewhat scuffed and goes into the side netting.

Werner looks to burst past Crompton but the full-back puts the challenge in and just about gets the ball. It was important he timed that well with the pair just inside the box.

02:03 PM GMT

Full time: Hull City 1 Doncaster Rovers 1

We are at the end of the 90 minutes in Hull and there is nothing to separate the sides so we will be going to extra-time.

02:01 PM GMT

69 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Oh it’s so close to the opener for the hosts! Cullinane-Liburd gets his head to the corner from the left but a nick off Bissouma sends it inches wide of the left post. A goal-kick is given despite the touch off the Tottenham man.

To make Tamworth’s afternoon even easier, Postecoglou sends on Solanke to replace Moore... Bergvall is also on in place of Sarr.

01:59 PM GMT

67 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Werner has another chance as he pops up Reguilon’s pull-back with one touch before firing on the volley with his second but Tamworth make the block.

Enoru breaks well down Tamworth’s left after getting the better of Porro and he wins the corner.

01:57 PM GMT

65 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

A huge save from Singh! It’s the best chance of the match as Johnson slides Werner in on goal and with just the keeper to beat, the Tamworth shot-stopper denies the forward with an out-stretched leg.

Werner really isn’t convincing in those one-on-one situations.

01:55 PM GMT

63 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Well Tamworth have it made it to the hour mark and the longer this goes on the more they will fancy nicking a win.

Moore has an attempt blocked as Tottenham sling a couple of crosses into the box but their efforts aren’t causing too many issues for the home side.

01:53 PM GMT

60 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tamworth go close and no prizes for guessing it came from a Tonks throw-in. The ball drops to Cockerill-Mollett on the edge of the box but his low drive is deflected behind for a corner. It could have gone anywhere!

After a couple of minutes of wrestling between Dragusin and Creaney and both players picking up a yellow, the corner comes to nothing.

01:50 PM GMT

‘Not enough from front three’, says McCoist

Speaking on ITV, Ally McCoist said: “There’s not enough coming from the front three of Tottenham.

“They need more movement on the right-hand side through Brennan Johnson and certainly more in the centre from Timo Werner.”

01:48 PM GMT

55 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Oh wow! Hollis, the central defender for Tamworth, produces an outrageous roulette on the edge of his own box to evade Sarr and Werner. That is sublime!

Moments later and Hollis provides the defensive heroics as he clears Werner’s header off the line. What a couple of minutes for the defender!

01:45 PM GMT

GOAL! Hull snatch an equaliser

Hull City 1 Doncaster Rovers 1 (Puerta) As the game enters it’s final 10 minutes, the Championship side have found an equaliser against their League Two opposition and it’s Puerta with the goal.

01:43 PM GMT

51 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

It’s Maddison again who provides the threat for Tottenham as he is slipped into the right of the box and looks to fire home into the bottom left corner but, again, Singh is a match for the effort with a smart stop.

The keeper goes down after the save and requires some treatment as he holds his right side but it looks like he will be okay to continue.

01:41 PM GMT

48 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tamworth have an early chance to send a free-kick into the box but the flag is up and the chance is wasted.

Enoru applies the pressure on Kinsky and he only just about plays the pass in the nick of time. Good intensity from the home side!

01:38 PM GMT

46 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

We are back underway at The Lamb Ground. Can Tottenham show their Premier League quality or will Tamworth cause an almighty upset?

01:37 PM GMT

Tamworth more comfortable

At half time Tamworth in truth look more comfortable. Spurs have been unconvincing, uncoordinated, playing as if they would rather be anywhere than on an artificial pitch in front of 4000 passionate Tamworth fans.

The home side have had the best chances, their keeper Jasbir Singh playing anti-Angeball, hoofing every goalkick forwards way beyond the halfway line. Tom Tonks’s long throws have caused panic, one missing everyone and hitting the post. Plus the speedy winger Enoru has often created problems.

With no aerial threat to speak of, Spurs have looked anaemic in attack, a couple of James Maddison long range shots over the bar the full extent of their efforts on goal. With an almost full strength side, Spurs have the players to do it. Just as long as they bother to turn up in the second half.

01:36 PM GMT

Behind schedule in Tamworth

We are a bit delayed at Tamworth after the home side’s right winger Enoru was required to fix the goal ahead of kick-off. But the action will be resuming shortly.

01:34 PM GMT

A heavyweight clash awaits at the Emirates

Arsenal host Manchester United in the FA Cup at 3pm - PA/Mike Egerton

01:31 PM GMT

A reminder of Sunday’s fixtures

12pm:

Hull City 0-1 Doncaster Rovers (L)

12:30pm:

Tamworth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur (HT)

3pm:

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Newcastle United vs Bromley

4:30pm:

Southampton vs Swansea City

01:29 PM GMT

So far so good for Tamworth

A man was able to watch the first half from his window - AFP/Henry Nicholls

Ange Postecoglou received a lot of attention in the opening period, from both the media and the home fans - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Tamworth’s Jasbir Singh saved well to deny Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison - AFP/Henry Nicholls

01:22 PM GMT

Half-time: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Well, who would have expected this scoreline at the interval? A Tottenham corner comes to nothing and Tamworth have their clean sheet in tact after 45 minutes against the side 96 places above them in the football pyramid.

01:20 PM GMT

43 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

A sloppy back pass by Dragusin puts Kinsky under pressure as he is forced to retreat before stabbing the ball out for a throw-in under the attention of Creaney.

Tonks again goes short with his throw-in and Crompton sweeps in an excellent cross but Tamworth fail to attack it.

01:17 PM GMT

GOAL! Doncaster take the lead against Hull

Hull City 0 Doncaster Rovers 1 (Molyneux) Doncaster of League Two have taken the lead against Hull City of the Championship and it’s Molyneux with the goal for the visitors with a tidy finish into the far corner. All eyes are on Tamworth but what a result this would be!

01:16 PM GMT

39 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Another moment of quality from Maddison as he is fed into the left of the box before chopping back sharply onto his right foot.

He looks to curl an effort into the bottom right corner but it’s too close to Singh. He could have done better with the shot after some tidy feet.

01:14 PM GMT

38 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Kinsky claims with ease before getting shoved by Creaney into another Tamworth man. Just a talking to from the referee.

Tonks combines nicely with Creaney following a Tottenham attack and looked to be lining up an effort from inside his own half but was dispossessed just before he could let fly.

01:12 PM GMT

36 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Enoru gets the better of Porro, who leaves a shove on the Tamworth winger as the ball runs out down the home side’s left.

They have the throw-in, which is probably as good as a free-kick. They take it short though to Enoru who wins the corner as he looks to beat his man on the outside.

01:08 PM GMT

33 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

The first moment of real quality from the visitors. Maddison pops the ball through the legs of Milnes and looks to curl one into the right of the goal but Singh makes a fine save.

That was the first shot on target of the match from Tottenham. Tamworth deal with the successive corners that follow.

01:06 PM GMT

30 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

With Tamworth temporarily down to 10 as Enoru receives treatment, Tonk sends another throw-in into the box but Tottenham cope with this one more convincingly.

Enoru will continue for now but I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t last the distance if it is a hamstring problem. Tottenham have a corner down the other end but again, Tamworth deal with it easily enough.

01:03 PM GMT

27 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Archie Gray seems to be getting special treatment from the home fans who give an ironic ‘Ole’ to each of his passes after a couple went astray early on. It’s particularly notable with the youngster probably having the most touches of any Spurs player so far.

There is a break in play as Enoru seems to have a hamstring issue. This would be a huge blow after such a bring start by the winger.

01:00 PM GMT

Finishing touches

We are were a bit late getting underway here at Tamworth. Here’s why...

12:59 PM GMT

23 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Werner takes a nice touch to hold the ball up before looking to fire a through-ball into Maddison but there is a bit too much on it and it runs through for a goal-kick.

So far so good for Tamworth as they reach the halfway mark of the opening period.

12:56 PM GMT

19 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tamworth work the ball from left to right to McGlinchey on the edge of the box. He strikes across the ball first time, looking to drive a low effort into the bottom right corner but Gray is there to make the block.

Tamworth win the corner but Kinsky is more convincing this time as he claims the delivery.

12:54 PM GMT

Half-time: Hull City 0 Doncaster Rovers 0

Elsewhere in Hull, it remains goalless at the break as the League Two visitors look for the upset.

12:53 PM GMT

17 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Beck-Ray Enoru continues to look threatening and has another shot blocked.

Maddison twists and turns on the edge of the box before taking aim with his left foot but his curling effort whistles over the top left corner.

12:51 PM GMT

14 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Milnes goes in robustly to the aerial duel with Maddison, who stays on the floor for a moment. A nice ‘let him know you’re there’ challenge from the Tamworth man. Maddison is okay to continue.

Tonks has his second opportunity to hurl one into the box. Kinsky goes for the punch but gets nowhere near it and the ball strikes the far post!

It wouldn’t have counted given it hadn’t taken a touch following the throw but a foul is given anyway. It is certainly a useful weapon for the hosts though!

12:45 PM GMT

9 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tottenham work it nicely down their left as Moore finds Maddison but his curling effort from inside the box is blocked by a head and out for a corner, which Tamworth cope with.

Tottenham, unsurprisingly, have taken control now with Tamworth’s whole side sitting within 30 or 40 yards of their own goal.

12:41 PM GMT

Pre-match maintenance

Tamworth’s striker Beck-Ray Enoru on the shoulders of a teammate, fixes a problem with the net ahead of kick-off - AFP/Henry Nicholls

12:40 PM GMT

4 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tottenham have a corner down the other end but Singh claims well and it is met by a huge roar from the home fans.

Tom Tonks has his first chance to deliver one of his massive throw-ins but Bissouma heads clear.

12:38 PM GMT

2 mins: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tamworth enjoy a lightning start! Enoru goes on a fantastic run down the home side’s left and forces the stop from Kinksy as he looks to rifle home from a tight angle.

Tottenham manage to clear the resulting corner but what a start by the home side!

12:36 PM GMT

1 min: Tamworth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

We have one of the Tamworth players, who is a shop assistant in Zara, on the shoulders of another to complete the maintenance.

Eventually we are underway at The Lamb Ground with Maddison and Tottenham getting starting proceedings.

12:35 PM GMT

Kick-off delayed

The Tottenham dugout is incredibly close to the home fans, who seem to banging the top of it as we wait for kick-off. Not their usual luxury.

Kick-off is now delayed as the home keeper does some maintenance one of the goals. Postecoglou is getting plenty of stick but seems to be embracing it.

12:31 PM GMT

Peaks leads side out

Andy Peaks leads his side as they shake hands with Tottenham’s players. What a surreal moment for the non-league outfit. A fabulous occasion for them regardless of the result.

12:27 PM GMT

Kick-off approaching

The players are making their way out of the tight tunnel at The Lamb Ground and we are just a couple of minutes away from kick-off here in Tamworth.

Can the home side cause a mighty upset against the side 96 places above them in the football pyramid?

12:26 PM GMT

Final preparations

Tottenham’s players warming up ahead of the match with Tamworth - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Tottenham’s players warming up ahead of the match with Tamworth - AFP/Henry Nicholls

12:24 PM GMT

Huge occasion for Tamworth

A reminder that Tamworth are playing in just their second-ever FA Cup match against a top-flight side with the first coming in 2012 when they were beaten 2-0 away against David Moyes’ Everton.

It’s only the fourth time they have reached this stage of the competition. As for Tottenham, they have advanced from 17 of their last 18 third-round ties.

12:22 PM GMT

No replays or VAR

A reminder that there will be no replays in the FA Cup this season meaning any games finishing all square after 90 minutes today will go straight to extra-time and penalties.

There will also be no VAR until round five of the competition.

12:21 PM GMT

Peaks on Tamworth ticket row

Weighing in on the ticket row in the build-up to this afternoon’s match Tamworth manager Andy Peaks told Telegraph Sport: “I can see the reasoning, and I don’t think it’s extortionate.

“You have to make a bit of money when you get the opportunity because you might not get it again for a few years.

“With respect, people would normally pay £20 to watch us as a part-time team against Wealdstone who are part-time. Why would you not pay another £19 to potentially watch 16 internationals? For me, it’s a no-brainer.”

“I could have sold about a thousand tickets myself,” he admits. “But I limited it to close family and friends. I don’t want to take them away from people at Tamworth who have been coming for years. They deserve them.”

12:17 PM GMT

15 mins: Hull City 0 Doncaster 0

It remains goalless in Hull after the opening quarter of an hour with neither side creating anything of significance.

Hull will be hoping for better luck in the cup this season having gone out at the third round in each of the last three seasons.

Doncaster have won their last two FA Cup third round ties, beating Championship opposition away from home on both occasions.

12:14 PM GMT

Busy weekend for the Tamworth keeper

Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh has just told ITV how his partner gave birth last night. What a weekend for the non-league man - could it could get even better with a giant-killing?

12:13 PM GMT

Tamworth ticket row

With Tamworth raising the price of tickets for the main stand to £42 per adult - about double the price of a typical matchday ticket - some fans took to social media to express their frustration at this.

However, Scott Farrington, 34, a lifelong supporter of the National League club, said: “You can’t put a price on these tickets in my opinion.

“We’re playing Tottenham Hotspur, a top-six Premier League team. We’re a tiny club, we need the financial revenue to keep the club in this league.”

The National League side are expected to generate more than £250,000 from this season’s cup run.

12:10 PM GMT

Hottest ticket in town

Such has been the local demand for tickets to this game Tamworth have put up a marquee in the car park where fans can watch the game on the telly. Half an hour before kick off it is rammed and buzzing.

12:08 PM GMT

Tamworth’s long throw will be a ‘real challenge’, says Postecoglou

With kick-off approaching, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has told ITV: “It’s what the FA Cup is all about and I’m sure the people of Tamworth are looking forward too it and we are as well.

“There’s a connection with grassroots somewhere, a neighbourhood where they grew up and small community clubs nourished their love for the game.

“I’m sure all the boys are looking forward to it. I think the boys are genuinely excited for the game.”

On Mikey Moore, he said: “He got hit hard by the virus, but he has worked hard with training and he’s looking forward to the game today.”

Discussing Tamworth’s long throw threat, Postecoglou said: “Real challenge- every team has their strength and it is about us minimising that.

“Stay focused, stay disciplined and play our football.”

12:03 PM GMT

1 min: Hull City 0 Doncaster 0

We are underway in our first match of the day as Hull City take on Doncaster Rovers at home. The League Two side won 2-1 here last season in the League Cup.

12:01 PM GMT

Big names in town

Tottenham’s James Maddison - PA/Joe Giddens

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Roy Keane and Ian Wright (L) - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

11:59 AM GMT

Tamworth to be ‘cautious’ against ‘unique’ Tottenham approach, says Peaks

Discussing what he expects from Tottenham, Tamworth manager Andy Peaks said: “Spurs have a unique way of playing. As a neutral I find it exciting and great to watch.

“We know what they’re going to bring, and we know we’re going to have to be absolutely on our ‘A’ game and they’re going to have to have an off day for it to be competitive. But that’s what these dreams are made of – it’s why we do it.”

Whether Tamworth will try to match Postecoglou’s famously open approach, Peaks said “No, we’re quite the opposite!

“We have to be really cautious in games and feel our way in because we haven’t got the quality of some of the teams in the National League.”

Tamworth manager Andy Peaks - PA/Joe Giddens

11:54 AM GMT

Andy Peaks on ‘fantastic journey’

Tamworth Manager Andy Peaks has spoken of how proud he is of the journey his team has gone on, not only in the FA Cup this season but since he took over in 2022.

He said: “We’ve been on a fantastic journey and it’s one we’re all proud of. And we’ve earned the right to be here.

“The club wasn’t in a great place three years ago but there are smiles back on faces in the town and I’m really proud of that, seeing all the press, TV and radio here.

“We all love football, you just have to enjoy it. And we’ve worked so hard to get here, even against Robbie Savage’s Macclesfield in the fourth qualifying round, against a full-time team. That was a real tough game.

“But we got through that, then the Huddersfield game live on the telly, Tom Tonks’ long throw and all that, and then the local derby at Burton.”

11:50 AM GMT

Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur team news

Here’s how Tamworth and Tottenham set up for their non-league vs Premier League third round clash.

Ange Postecoglou is clearly not taking victory for granted as he fields a strong outfit for the visit to The Lamb Ground.

Your Spurs side in the FA Cup 👊



🔢 @krakenfx pic.twitter.com/nVzgRk9ABY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2025

11:48 AM GMT

Postecoglou on trip to Tamworth

Asked whether the visit to Tamworth will be a shock to his players, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said his players are not “multi-million-dollar” stars but “good human beings” with some deriving “from far worse places”.

He said he expects Tamworth to “do their best to create an atmosphere where they will be proud of their ground and their facilities”.

The Tottenham manager doesn’t expect to be phased by the change in scenery as he recalled his time in charge of South Melbourne when he had to remove toads from a pitch.

“Warming up, there were toads we had to remove which kept jumping on the pitch,” Postecoglou said. “Toads like grass and they love ponds and there was a bit of water on there, as well, so it was a combination of things that attracted them. It was a tropical sort of environment.”

11:41 AM GMT

The man behind Tamworth’s recent success

Tamworth are in the FA Cup third round for just the fourth time in their history and they have done so by beating League One clubs Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion.

It rounds off an excellent three years at the club which has seen them survive relegation before achieving back-to-back promotions to reach the National League.

All of this has been under the guidance of manager Andy Peaks, who took over in February 2022 and just three days ago, signed a new full-time contract with the club, lasting until 2027.

From February, the 53-year-old will be going full-time with the Lambs, leaving his current job as a support worker at Tresham College in Kettering.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport during a gap between finishing work and his squad’s Thursday night training session, Peaks said: “It’s still quite surreal – who we are actually playing and all the media attention that has come with it.

“I think it might even take a few weeks after the game to realise what has happened.”

11:38 AM GMT

Huge occasion for Tamworth

Tamworth are playing in just their second-ever FA Cup match against a top-flight side with the first coming in 2012 when they were beaten 2-0 away against David Moyes’ Everton.

It’s only the fourth time they have reached this stage of the competition. As for Tottenham, they have advanced from 17 of their last 18 third-round ties.

11:35 AM GMT

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers team news

Our first match of the afternoon sees Hull City of the Championship host Doncaster Rovers of two leagues below with the match getting underway at midday. Here’s the team news for this one.

TEAM | Your Rovers side to face Hull City in the third round of the @EmiratesFACup



Three changes from the side that started our previous game as Joe Sbarra, George Broadbent and Rob Street come into the XI



New boy Ethan Ennis is among the subs



🔴 #drfc ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sJmUOoGjI7 — Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) January 12, 2025

11:30 AM GMT

Walker wants out

Kyle Walker was not in the Manchester City squad for the visit of Salford City and manager Pep Guardiola revealed after the game that the full-back has asked about a potential move abroad.

“Two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad,” said Guardiola.

“We cannot understand [what] the club did these years without Kyle. It’s impossible. He’s been our right-back, giving us something we didn’t have.

“But now in his mind, for many reasons, he would like to explore if he can go to another country to play his last years.”

Asked if the England international would be allowed to leave by the club if he wished to do so, Guardiola said: “Of course.

“It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen because you never know the situation. But I am pretty convinced there’s no-one in our job that doesn’t want to be there who can perform and be exactly what they want to be.”

Kyle Walker has asked Manchester City to explore options to move abroad - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

11:28 AM GMT

Saturday’s highlights

The major upset from Saturday’s third-round action came as bottom-of-the-Championship Plymouth Argyle knocked out Brentford with a 1-0 win away at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It was a relatively routine day for the rest of the Premier League sides with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all recording emphatic wins over League Two opposition.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves and Leicester City all progressed comfortably with victories over sides from the Championship.

The only penalty shootout came in the final fixture of the day and it was Frank Lampard’s Coventry City who came out on top over Sheffield Wednesday.

Manchester City’s James McAtee bagged a hat-trick against Salford City - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

11:21 AM GMT

Sunday’s fixtures

12pm:

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

12:30pm:

Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur

3pm:

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Newcastle United vs Bromley

4:30pm:

Southampton vs Swansea City

11:13 AM GMT

Preview: Tamworth target giant-killing with Tottenham in town

Good morning and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute clockwatch for the FA Cup third round as non-league Tamworth host Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League before the weekend’s heavyweight clash unfolds at the Emirates Stadium as Manchester United visit Arsenal.

Tamworth were just one of two non-league sides left in the competition coming into the third round and with the weekend’s action so far offering little in the way of upsets, the National League outfit will be dreaming of a giant-killing as they take on top-flight Tottenham at The Lamb Ground at 12:30pm.

While the number of teams between United and Arsenal is fewer than the 96 separating Tamworth and Tottenham, the 11 places and 17 points that Ruben Amorim’s side trail today’s opponents by in the Premier League feels equally significant.

United are on course for by far their worst-ever Premier League finish but following a spirited draw away at Anfield last weekend before Arsenal were beaten convincingly in midweek by Newcastle United, there may be cause for optimism for Amorim’s men as they travel to the record 14-time FA Cup winners.

Newcastle’s 2-0 win at the Emirates on Tuesday in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final saw Eddie Howe’s men extend their winning run in all competitions to seven matches and they will be confident of making it eight this afternoon as they host Bromley of League Two.

Elsewhere at 3pm, there are two Premier League vs League One match-ups as Crystal Palace host last season’s League Two champions Stockport County while Ipswich Town welcome Bristol Rovers to Portman Road.

Sunday’s action kicks off at midday with Doncaster Rovers’ visit to Hull City and will come to an end as Southampton look to ignite a cup run in what has been an abysmal campaign so far when they host Swansea City at St Mary’s later on this afternoon.