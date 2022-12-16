Black Friday fails to boost retail sales

Children look at toys in a shop window at Christmas

Retail sales fell last month after Black Friday failed to give its expected boost to online trade, official figures indicate.

Sales volumes dropped 0.4% in November, much weaker than expected, as shoppers remained under pressure from the rising cost of living.

However, there were signs people had started buying Christmas food early.

Sales at food stores rose 0.9% last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: "Retail sales fell overall in November, driven by a notable drop for online retailers, with Black Friday offers failing to provide their usual lift in this sector.

But he pointed out that department stores had reported better sales, with bosses saying a longer Black Friday sales period had drawn in more customers.

"Food and alcohol sales were also up, with consumers stocking up early to try to spread the cost of Christmas festivities," he added.

Sales at clothing stores rose by 2.1% last month mainly due to a better performance from shoe stores.

The figures suggest shoppers are "focusing on essentials like food and footwear", said Kevin Bright, an analyst at McKinsey & Co.

The UK is predicted to face its biggest drop in living standards on record as wages struggle to keep up with rising prices, which has seen many households cutting back.

Figures out this week showed prices went up by 10.7% in the year to November, indicating the cost of living is still rising at its fastest pace for about 40 years.

Although online trading saw a boost during pandemic lockdowns, retail sales volumes are still below pre-Covid levels, according to the ONS.

Speaking to the BBC's Today programme, the boss of the Waterstones bookshop chain, James Daunt, said most retailers are still "probably expecting 2023 to be a time to baton down and concentrate on the basics because it is going to be tough".

Shoppers have less money to spend because they are dealing with higher energy bills and higher interest rates, he added.

"If you're a retailer that means you're going to be selling less," Mr Daunt said.

"In our case, books do very well and continue to be resilient but we also rely on our neighbours being full of people and the general health of retail footfall. When everything is going down, everyone suffers a bit."

Non-store sales - which mainly covers online retailers - fell by 2.8% last month, the ONS said. This figure has been declining for some time since Covid restrictions were lifted and people could return to shops, although online sales overall remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

But the chairman of toy retailer The Entertainer, Gary Grant, told the BBC that worries over postal strikes and the weather had led to "a swing from the web sales to our shops".

"If I was buying anything for my grandchildren this Christmas, I think I'd be strolling down the High Street and walking out of the shop with it under my arm knowing there's no worry about the carton arriving," he said.

Earlier this week, one retail group advised people to use stores rather than rely on online shopping if they want to get Christmas gifts on time.