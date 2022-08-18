For early-childhood grantmakers, collaboration is key

EDEN STIFFMAN of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
·7 min read
In this 2019 photo provided by Zero to Three, a pediatrician checks on a child as their mother looks on at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. Zero to Three’s HealthySteps program aims to help children meet important milestones by placing early-childhood-development specialists in pediatric primary-care practices. (Courtesy of Zero to Three via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

When Phyllis Glink took a job at the Irving Harris Foundation 26 years ago, “we were by far the biggest funders in early childhood because there weren’t that many of us,” she recalls.

A group of maybe a dozen foundations interested in early-childhood issues would sometimes gather informally to talk about their work.

A lot has changed since then. Glink now leads the Irving Harris Foundation, which, while still giving millions of dollars in early-childhood grants each year, is no longer the biggest donor on the scene. The Early Childhood Funders Collaborative counts nearly 60 national, state, and local foundations as members.

While grantmakers have historically put more resources into elementary and secondary education than early childhood, support for the youngest learners is on the rise. From 2006 to 2013, foundations over all gave at least $4.6 billion to support early-childhood education, according to data from Candid. From 2014 to 2021, that sum grew to $7.1 billion.

As more donors have contributed, they’ve found new ways to link arms and help more people.

Grantmakers now support the child-care and educator workforce through the Early Educator Investment Collaborative and home-based child-care providers through Home Grown. Collaboratives, including Blue Meridian and Pediatrics Supporting Parents, have zeroed in on well-child appointments in the pediatrician’s office as a key moment to support healthy social and emotional development. Dozens of foundations have pooled their resources through organizations such as Alliance for Early Success and the First Five Years Fund, advocacy groups working to get more government funding at the state and federal levels.

This coming together is part of a larger trend. Research from the Bridgespan Group found that the pace of establishing pooled grantmaking funds of all kinds has accelerated in recent years, and their giving potential could be exponentially greater. A 2021 survey of 97 pooled funds estimated their grantmaking totaled $2 billion to $3 billion in 2020. Collectively, they estimated that they could distribute up to $15 billion a year with minimal growth in current staffing.

One of the reasons there has been so much collaboration among early-childhood donors? The size of the challenge is massive, says Shannon Rudisill, executive director of the Early Childhood Funders Collaborative, which operates a pooled fund to support grassroots groups that advocate for more quality education and care for all youngsters.

“In this country, we have chosen not to prioritize or invest in this. We don’t have paid family leave for people when they have babies. We don’t have economic supports for families when they’re young. We don’t have adequate child care when it’s time to go to work,” Rudisill says. “We are woefully undercommitted to a public system of support for young kids and families.”

For that reason, she says, “what any one funder can do is going to have some limits.”

Working together might range from multimillion-dollar grantmaking efforts and pooled funds to less structured arrangements where funders come together to learn.

The eight foundations involved in the Early Educator Investment Collaborative, for example, are working to reimagine the system of teacher qualifications and preparation in a way that supports and builds on its existing diversity. The early-education work force is predominantly female and disproportionately women of color. The average hourly wage is just $14.

The collaborative has funded research that examines how systemic racism in the United States has influenced early-childhood education policy, with a particular focus on improving workforce stability and educator pay.

It has also made seven grants totaling $11.3 million to colleges and universities, with a focus on those that serve marginalized populations or that partner with two-year community colleges, to help them strengthen programs that prepare early-childhood teachers. Among other things, grantees are revising curricula to offer certificates in multiple languages and trying skills assessments focused on observing educators’ competency in the classroom as opposed to only using proficiency tests.

“When you do an individual grant, you have to pick one aspect of that big problem and address it. But collectively, if we can get six to eight institutions of higher education to be successful in developing these kinds of programs, that begins to have an influence on the field of higher education and the early-childhood world,” says Jessie Rasmussen, president of the Buffett Early Childhood Fund, a member of Early Educator Investment Collaborative. “That’s the beauty of coming together.”

A couple of groups of donors have set their sights on the pediatrician’s office as a key place to connect with nearly every child.

Pediatrics Supporting Parents — made up of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Einhorn Collaborative, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, the Overdeck Family Foundation, and the Perigee Fund — aims to nurture children’s social and emotional development by improving the quality of the doctor’s appointments over the first three years of a child’s life.

The group, founded in 2017, spent three years identifying a set of successful practices — such as providing ongoing physician training and helping build parents’ confidence through feedback that affirms positive interactions with their child.

The foundations created a donor-advised fund for joint grant making that will apply the common practices in several regions. They’ve also written policy papers detailing how Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program — which provide health insurance for nearly half of children under age 3 — could finance care that’s more supportive of a child’s development.

One effort the collaborative supports, the HealthySteps program — part of the nonprofit Zero to Three — which places early-childhood-development specialists in pediatric primary care practices. The specialists join routine appointments to help answer parents’ questions, conduct developmental and mental health screenings, and help tell families about other resources. The goal is to ensure that young children reach important early developmental and social-emotional milestones.

HealthySteps got its start 26 years ago when New York philanthropist Bernard Levy gave $25,000 to Zero to Three. The program was tried in a few locations around the country. But while parents and pediatricians said they loved it, and external evaluations offered evidence of the program’s positive impact on early learning and development, the idea did not attract government funding.

Now interest in helping parents and others in the first three years of a child’s life has begun to accelerate and the program is gaining support. As a result of a major cash infusion from the donor collaborative Blue Meridian, which is made up of the Edna McConnell Clark Foundation, the Duke Endowment, and others, the program has been able to expand significantly in recent years.

In 2018, Blue Meridian gave $39 million to HealthySteps. And earlier this year the collaborative, which now counts MacKenzie Scott and the Valhalla and Zoom foundations among its members, announced an additional $46.5 million investment to expand the program’s reach over the next five years.

Today, HealthySteps reaches more than 300,000 babies and young children in 200-plus pediatric offices in 25 states. Matthew Melmed, who leads Zero to Three, says the program is on track to serve 1 million babies a year by 2032.

There are many places where grantmakers can help improve the lives of young children, says Glink, of the Irving Harris Foundation. Whether their point of entry is through health care, workforce development, direct service, or state education policy, wherever foundations put their resources, she says, they should know who is working beside them so that they can collaborate effectively.

Changing the systems that support kids, she says, requires “figuring out how to knit and weave what we’re doing together.”

____

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Eden Stiffman is a senior editor at the Chronicle. Email: eden.stiffman@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi