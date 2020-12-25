Didn't get what you wanted for Christmas? Shop the best early Boxing Day sales in Canada

Get what you really wanted with these early Boxing Day sales. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Now that Christmas has come and gone, you’ve finished up your shopping for everyone else and it’s your time to treat yourself.

Boxing Day officially begins tomorrow, but many brands are getting in on the action early by sharing their biggest deals of the season. Shoppers can take advantage of post-holiday sales and put those gift cards to good use, or snag those items you really wanted this year.

Whether you’re after some stylish winter duds, the best in beauty or home goods, or even something for your furry friends, shop some of the best Boxing Day deals that are already on now.

When you use the discount code HOLIDAY at checkout, you can save an extra 50 per cent on all Outlet items now through Dec. 31.

The retail giant kicks off their Boxing Week sale today, with deals on Amazon devices, electronics, fashion, home, and more.

The boho-chic retailer is currently offering up to 50 per cent off everything, including clothing and gifts.

Until Jan. 6, take advantage of up to 50 per cent off site-wide, plus an extra 10 per cent off your purchase of two or more items.

Best Buy’s blowout Boxing Day sale is happening now, with hundreds of items at guaranteed low prices ahead of the biggest shopping day of the season.

Enjoy 15 per cent off your entire purchase, with everything site-wide included in this early Boxing Day deal.

Find end of season deals on hundreds of essentials for dogs and cats, including toys, treats, pet food and more.

Until Dec. 27, use the code BOXINGDAY to save an extra 50 per cent on all men’s and women’s sale styles at Club Monaco.

Story continues

Take an additional 20 per cent off on sale styles, plus receive free standard shipping on all orders at Ecco.

The Boxing Week Sale is on now, with 10 per cent off on everything site-wide, including mattresses, pillows, and bedding.

In a rare move from Everlane, starting today you can shop a selection of their bestselling apparel, footwear and accessories.

If you’re looking to add some holiday glamour to your makeup collection, save an extra 20 per cent on the entire Holo’Daze Collection until Jan. 1.

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off on men’s and women’s styles, plus an extra 20 per cent off if you purchase three or more markdowns when you use the code B3G20.

Save up to 60 per cent on your favourite men’s, women’s and kids’ styles, plus an extra 20 per cent off your entire order when you use the exclusive online-only promo code ADDON.

Shop more than 5 million clearance items at up to 60 per cent off with The Bay’s early Boxing Day sale that’s on now.

ALSO SEE: This hardly ever happens, but Apple AirPods are on sale for Boxing Day at Amazon Canada

Until Dec. 31, save up to $200 on iRobot’s selection of robotic mops and vacuum cleaners.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Until Jan.11, enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent off on everything included on the Kate Spade Surprise site, which features outlet deals on clothing, handbags, accessories and more.

Find savings of up to 70 per cent off select PCs and electronics, now through Dec. 30.

Boxing Day comes early, and you’re not going to want to miss out on Lululemon’s huge selection of men’s and women’s markdowns.

A selection of bags, shoes, and accessories are now up to 60 per cent off, with new styles added to the brand’s Winter Sale.

Enjoy two annual memberships for the price of one with this exclusive holiday deal that’s only on for a limited time.

For vegan and cruelty-free accessories, be sure to hit Matt & Nat’s Boxing Day sale, which features deals of up to 50 per cent off a selection of sale styles.

Find Boxing Day specials on now, including up to 60 per cent off on sale styles. Plus, receive an extra 15 per cent off sale styles with the code BOXING15.

Save anywhere from 30 to 60 per cent off on all fall and winter styles, so you can step up your fitness game in the new year.

Treat yourself to a selection of goodies with 40 per cent off all holiday beauty products.

Stock up on skincare and save, with deals of up to 50 per cent off on select sale items until Jan. 3.

Enjoy free shipping and duty-free shopping on Our Place’s selection of dishware, as well as their cult-favorite Always Pan.

Take advantage of five days of Boxing Day deals starting Dec. 23 with 50 per cent off on select dog treats, up to 75 per cent off on holiday apparel, toys and accessories, and buy 2, get 3 offers on pet essentials.

Save 50 per cent on all regular price items, plus an extra 50 per cent off Outlet items at Reebok Canada with the code CHEER.

ALSO SEE: Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale starts now: Here are the best deals to shop

Enjoy Boxing Day deals of an extra 40 per cent off on sale styles for the entire family, now through Dec. 30.

Save 20 per cent on your entire order, including sale items when you use the code BOXING20 at checkout.

The Canadian luxury retailer’s winter sale is even better, now with deals of up to 70 per cent off the latest designer and streetwear styles.

Save 20 per cent on everything site-wide at Vichy until Dec. 31, no discount code necessary.

Save an extra 40 per cent on all sale items, and stock up all the latest in fashion, home, and lifestyle picks.

Early Boxing Week deals are now available to shop, with a huge selection of household items, electronics, toys, and fashion at unbeatable prices.

Save up to 70 per cent on furniture and decor with Wayfair’s Boxing Week Blowout sale.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.