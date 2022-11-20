Get Early Black Friday Deals at REI Right Now With Its Annual Gear Up Get Out Sale

Popular Mechanics; Courtesy REI



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

REI isn’t participating in Black Friday. This year, the outdoor retailer announced that its Opt Outside movement, which sees that every one of its employees will have time to spend outside instead of indoors on Black Friday, will be permanent, forgoing profits for the benefit of its workers’ recreational health. And while the absence of REI may be felt this Black Friday, that doesn’t mean the chain isn’t having any sales for the holiday season. In fact, it’s having one right now.

Through Nov. 21, you can save big across all categories at REI at its annual Gear Up Get Out Sale. This major sale sees the retailer take an early Black Friday with up to 30 percent off camp and hike gear and accessories, up to 50 percent off clothing and footwear for both men's and women's sizes, up to 30 percent off snow sports gear, 30 percent off REI Co-op branded items, 20 percent off car racks, and up to 40 percent off cycling items.

REI Co-op members can also take up to 50 percent off select premium items, and take an additional 20 percent off a full-price item and REI Outlet item with coupon code GEARUP22. If you're not an REI member, you can sign up for a lifetime membership after paying a one-time fee of $30, and save even more on the Gear Up Get Out sale.

If you'd like to take advantage of some of these major savings at REI right now, we've got you covered. While the sale spams across hundreds of items just in time for the winter season, we've rounded up some of the biggest deals we could find across the site's categories. Check out our top picks, and scope the entire Gear Up Get Out sale for more.

