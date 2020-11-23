Black Friday week has arrived - here are the best fashion deals you can shop right now

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·6 min read

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

BLACK FRIDAY CONCEPT ON MOBILE PHONE SCREEN
Shop the best Black Friday fashion deals. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Deal hunters, take note: Black Fridays sales are in full swing this week, and you’re not going to want to miss out. Whether you’re looking for home, beauty, tech or fashion deals, we’ve got you covered with a definitive list of the best sales to shop.

Though you may not associate the shopping event with clothing or accessories, the fashion industry has fully embraced Black Friday to offer shoppers some of the best prices of the year.

Affordable fashion staples and high-end designer retailers are all getting in on the Black Friday action, making now the perfect time to start shopping for the holidays, or to treat yourself to something new.

Aldo

Save up to 50 per cent on select styles at Aldo and upgrade your shoe game this season.

Altitude Sports

Enjoy discounts on 200 brands and save on everything you’ll need to tackle the city, the outdoors and beyond.

Amazon

Black Friday Deals Week begins Nov. 20, with new sale items released daily on the latest electronics, home goods, fashion, and more.

American Eagle

Save 40 per cent on men’s and women’s styles, and enjoy free shipping on all orders.

Aritzia

In the lead up to Nov. 27, shop the Black Fiveday Sale and save up to 50 per cent on select styles.

ASOS

The Black Friday Warmup sale has already begun at ASOS, where you can save up to 50 per cent on thousands of styles for women and men.

Banana Republic

The Black Friday Event is on now, and everything in store and online is 50 per cent off, including new arrivals for men and women.

Call It Spring

All regular priced footwear is buy one get one for 70 per cent off, making this a great time to refresh your footwear for the season.

Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Get a head start on holiday shopping with Black Friday sales. (Getty Images)

Clarks

Save 30 per cent on your order on men’s and women’s footwear at Clarks when you use the code FALL30 at checkout.

Coach

Enjoy 30 per cent off regular-priced items at Coach with the code THANKS30, and save 50 per cent on select Black Friday deals.

Coach Outlet

Separate from the standalone Coach store and website, you can find even bigger savings at Coach Outlet. Black Friday deals start now, with savings of up to 70 per cent on select styles.

Common Era Jewelry

Enjoy 25 per cent off site-wide when you shop Common Era Jewelry, with the discount automatically applied to your cart.

Dynamite

Until Nov. 29, save 30 per cent on almost everything in stores and online - no code necessary.

ALSO SEE: Best Buy Canada kicks off their mega Black Friday event: Here are the best deals you can shop

Farfetch

Save up to 50 per cent on select styles from some of the biggest names in designer fashion.

Gap

Black Friday deals are on now, giving shoppers the chance to save 50 per cent on everything in stores and online, and an extra 10 per cent savings your order when you use the code GAPFRIDAY at checkout.

H&M

Take advantage of pre-Black Friday deals, and save up to 50 per cent on select styles for men, women, and kids.

Hudson’s Bay

Get a head start on Black Friday with savings of up to 40 per cent on styles for men, women, and home.

Joe Fresh

Pre-Black Friday deals are on now at Joe Fresh, with 30% off all regular priced outerwear and accessories, and sherpa jackets for the entire family starting at just $14.

Online shopping concept
Many retailers are already offering early Black Friday deals. (Getty Images)

Kendra Scott

The brand’s Yellow Friday Sale begins Nov. 20 and runs until Nov. 30, with 30 per cent off fan-favourite fashion jewelry, and save 25 per cent on fine jewelry and sterling silver collections.

Levi’s

Blue Friday savings are on now, with 40 per cent off your purchase in store and online when you use the code BLUESTREAK.

Lululemon

Lululemon’s Black Friday deals have finally arrived, with a preview of select men’s and women’s styles marked down.

Mango

Thousands of items have been marked down for Black Friday for savings of up to 50 per cent on select items - and you can bet sizes will sell out quickly.

Mark’s

Shop and save up to 60 per cent on men’s and women’s styles, including outerwear, casual clothing, and footwear.

MasQd

Save 30 per cent site-wide on these celeb-approved face masks, and stay safe while keeping on top of the latest styles.

Matches Fashion

Matches sale starts now with savings of up to 50 per cent on men’s and women’s designer fashion.

Michael Kors

This week, save 25 per cent on accessories, plus up to 60 per cent on on select clearance styles.

Net-A-Porter

Black Friday sales are in full effect, with savings of up to 50 per cent on select styles, as well as an extra 15 per cent discount on marked items.

Nordstrom

Cyber Deals are on now through Dec. 1, with savings of up to 50 per cent on your favourite Nordstrom-exclusive items, as well as savings on top brands.

Old Navy

Stock up on gift ideas for the whole family with the Big Friday Sale at Old Navy, and save 50 per cent on everything across the entire site.

Cardboard boxes on the door mat near the entrance door
Shopping Black Friday deals online is an easy way to take advantage of sales minus the crowds. (Getty Images)

Outdoor Voices

The Pre-Black Friday sale is on at Outdoor voices with 50 per cent off select styles for men and women.

Saks Off Fifth

Stock up on fashion at amazing prices, with savings of up to 85 per cent on regular priced items at Saks Off Fifth.

Saucony

Enjoy 40 per cent off the Echelon 7 series of running shoes with pre-Black Friday deals for men and women.

Sheertex

The brand best known for their unbreakable tights is getting in on the Black Friday action, and save 20-50 per cent on their entire collection.

ShopDisney

Find exclusive sales on toys, decor, and clothing for the whole family, and save up to 40 per cent at Shop Disney.

ALSO SEE: Big news! Lululemon just revealed their epic early Black Friday specials

Simons

This week, find “7 Days of Savings” and save up to 50 per cent on select fashions and home goods.

Sport Chek

Sport Chek’s Black Friday event is on now, with savings of up to 65 per cent on on clothing, footwear, and sports gear for the whole family.

SSENSE

Looking for the latest in streetwear and designer fashions? Don’t miss out on SSENSE’s Black Friday Sale to save up to 50 per cent.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Jets hire Dave Lowry, father of Adam Lowry, as assistant coach

    There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.

  • NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice issues

    The NBA's work on social justice has led to a meeting between Pope Francis and a delegation of NBA players.

  • Raptors reportedly sign DeAndre Bembry to 2-year contract

    The Toronto Raptors have added some depth with the signing of shooting guard DeAndre Bembry.

  • Frank Gore doesn't want to go 0-16 in what could be his final season: 'I can’t go out like that'

    If this is Frank Gore's last season, he wants at least one win.

  • Report: Raptors sign Aron Baynes to 2-year, $14-million contract

    The Toronto Raptors added Aron Baynes to replace the departing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.

  • Report: Raptors re-sign Chris Boucher to 2-year, $13.5M deal

    Raptors re-sign free agent center Chris Boucher to two-year, $13-million contract.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: A QB from the XFL might have ended Matt Patricia's time with Lions

    The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.

  • Report: Marc Gasol signs with Lakers

    Marc Gasol agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, ending his stint with the Toronto Raptors.

  • Adam Thielen, CeeDee Lamb post dueling catch-of-the-year candidates in Minnesota

    Who did it better?

  • Why COVID-19 vaccine likely won't get fans back in NHL arenas anytime soon

    The development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines could be a major assist in the battle against the coronavirus, but they might not be a game changer when it comes to NHL fans being able to return to arenas in the near future. Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control and infectious diseases specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto, said even if a vaccine becomes available early in the new year, it will take several months for enough of the population to be vaccinated. "In order for there to be some kind of a herd immunity effect from vaccination ... you still need about 85 per cent coverage in the population for it to really be helpful," said Hota, who also is an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University of Toronto. "I think we do have to mentally prepare ourselves, I'd say, for at least a year to try and roll out the vaccine and feel like you've got coverage to a point where it's more protective on a population level." Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer have both said their vaccine candidates are at least 90 per cent effective in preventing a COVID-19 infection. But until an adequate level of protection is reached, Hota believes gatherings like crowds attending sporting events should be restricted. "I think the goal would be to minimize and keep the sort of two-metre distancing as much as possible between people included in the stadium," she said. "So that does limit the overall capacity quite a bit." WATCH | NHL analyst Dave Poulin discusses NHL's next steps: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league hopes to return Jan. 1 and wants to play a full 82-game season with fans in arenas. League officials have also said they must be flexible in their planning and the format used to begin the season might change over time. According to Statista.com, an NHL team will lose nearly $1.5 million US in ticket sales and revenue generated from food and beverage for each home game played before empty seats. One return to play possibility for the NHL is dividing the league into four regional divisions, including one featuring the seven Canadian teams. The divisional teams could travel to a hub city for a series of games then return home. Another scenario could see a team like Vancouver fly east and play two or three games over a week in Montreal. Financial challenges loom David Legg, a professor of sports management at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said a vaccine that allows some fans into buildings won't cure the NHL's financial problems. Like other businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, NHL teams hosting games will have to be creative in their ticket pricing and food services. "Every business is thinking that way," said Legg. "They're trying to think about ways to kind of engender loyalty to the brand, even though they might take a financial hit this year.  "From a long-game perspective, you want to ensure that fans enjoy themselves. Maybe they price food and beverages less than they normally would, knowing they're going to take a hit financially short term, but long term they are going to generate fan loyalty." Even with a vaccine, it's "a total crapshoot" how many fans will want to attend games, said Legg. "That's the great unknown," he said. "I would suspect the majority of the people will probably wait and just kind of see how it goes. And if it seems to them it's safe, they'll fall in line." Barriers to entry Hota said the restrictions on fans in buildings could extend into next fall. "That might be the earliest that we could get to some point of overall vaccination rates ...  that would be reassuring," she said. "I think the safest way to do it is to transition things slowly." Travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. might extend into 2022, she said. Even travelling within Canada could be difficult. "Travel means you're crossing in jurisdictions where they may be at different stages of vaccination," said Hota. "It's taking into context their local transmission rates, the accessibility to vaccinations in that area." Another issue affecting the NHL is the hurdles the U.S. may face in vaccinating its population. "They're 10 times our size and they have a greater problem with COVID right now and a lot of complicities on rolling things out," said Hota.

  • Taysom Hill's first start had his head coach dunking on Twitter. Here's how he can lock up the Saints' QB job long-term

    Sean Payton couldn't resist retweeting a former Falcon who doubted his decision to start Hill. But it's going to get a lot tougher for the Saints' signal-caller the next couple games.

  • Myles Garrett ruled out for Week 12 vs. Jaguars while still on COVID-19 list

    Myles Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

  • 'It’s temporary insanity': George Foreman talks comebacks ahead of Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition

    Foreman told Yahoo Sports that Tyson will have it easier than he did for one specific reason.

  • He missed that? Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the difficulty in kicking on SportSciQ

    Ever wondered if the earth's rotation matters on a kick or if Tom Dempsey had an advantage when he kicked the 63-yarder?

  • Bet $1 on any team to win this Thursday and get $1 for every point scored on Thanksgiving*

    BetMGM is offering a special promo for Thanksgiving football.

  • NFL Week 11 betting roundup: Raiders covering vs. Chiefs caps horrendous Sunday for bettors

    The Chiefs rallied in the final minute to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, but it wasn't enough to cover the 7.5-point spread.

  • Can the rotation of the Earth affect the scoring of field goals? Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses on SportSciQ

    Just in time for Thanksgiving! On this episode Neil, Chuck and Gary discuss how the earth’s rotation and the lack of fans have an impact on field goals and scoring.&nbsp;

  • Frank Gore and his son both scored touchdowns on the same weekend

    Frank Gore, who plays for the Jets, and Frank Gore Jr, a running back at Southern Miss, each scored a TD over the weekend.

  • Titans’ logo-stomp part of a proud, petty tradition

    The Titans stepped all over the Ravens' logo, and Baltimore didn't rise to the occasion to defend it.

  • The FitTrack smart scale is like having a digital workout partner and you can save up to 70% off during their Black Friday sale

    These are of course supplementary products to a balanced diet and regular fitness schedule.