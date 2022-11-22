Early Black Friday deals: 15 of the best gifts for kids at Amazon

Black Friday is upon us, so take the biggest shopping holiday of the year head on with these amazing kids gift deals.

The holiday season is a special time for everyone, but it's especially magical for kids. And to give your kids the most wonderful Christmas memories, it helps to get them the perfect gifts. As the Black Friday shopping rush starts earlier and earlier, parents should already be thinking about what's on their child's wish list this winter. If you're puzzled as to what will wow your kids, Amazon has you covered with a massive variety of early Black Friday deals on every gift your child could dream of.

With so many Amazon deals to choose from it can be a little daunting, but we make shopping easier here at Reviewed. Keep scrolling to find some of the best early Black Friday deals on gifts for techie kids, Marvel fanatics, future scientists and every child in between.

1. For the Fortnite enthusiast: Nerf Fortnite 6-SH Dart Blaster

This Nerf toy brings the fiction of Fortnite to life, and will make the perfect gift for your video game nut.

Nerf and Fortnite teamed up to make this fun blaster that's 50% off right now! If your kid loves the smash-hit video game, they'll love bringing the items from it to life with this $11 gift. Plus, Nerf always comes ready for Black Friday, so check out our experts' favorite toys from the popular brand.

$11 at Amazon (Save $11)

2. For the doodler: Tekfun LCD Board

Your artistic kid will love this LCD board from Amazon.

Trying to fuel your child's artistic talent? Get this LCD writing tablet from Tekfun that's 25% off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Your kids can doodle on it for days all while avoiding the usual mess that comes with drawing and painting.

$15 at Amazon (Save $5)

3. For the dancer: Sunlin Dance Mat

Dance to the music with this Amazon Black Friday deal.

Your kid can dance to the beat with the Sunlin dance mat available for $45 right now at Amazon. It comes equipped with built-in music and an LED board so your little one can follow along with the mat's rhythm and have fun while staying active.

$45 at Amazon (Save $35)

4. For the Pokémon master: Golden Groundhog TCG Deck Box

Catch 'em all with this Pokémon card set on sale for Black Friday 2022.

Pokémania is alive and well this holiday season, as you can score 200 Pokémon cards for less than $40 with this Black Friday deal. Get this TCG deck box at Amazon today and wow your kids with these rare and popular collectibles. And if that's not enough for your favorite Pokémon fan, you can get them the newest additions to the series, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, right now at Amazon.

$39 at Amazon (Save $16)

5. For the future mad scientist: National Geographic Gross Science Lab

Experiment with this early Black Friday deal from Amazon.

If your kids think super gross means super fun, check out this National Geographic Super Gross chemistry set for 25% off at Amazon. With this kit, your budding scientists can make glowing worms, stir up test tube vomit and produce all kinds of nasty creations.

$22.49 at Amazon (Save $7.50)

6. For the hands-on kid: Robot Building Toy

Score this hands-on gift ahead of Black Friday and create multiple, exciting builds from one set.

For a child with a creative mind look no further than this robot building kit that can be constructed into a car, a robot, a dinosaur or whatever else your little one can think of. Parents can even help their kids put the pieces together or let them have fun experimenting on their own.

$18 at Amazon (Save $12)

7. For the kid who needs a smartwatch: Kids Game Smart Watch

Get a smartwatch for your kid at a discounted price at Amazon.

Nowadays, everyone needs a smartwatch, but if you aren't ready to upgrade your kid to an expensive gadget yet try this $36 option at Amazon instead. It comes equipped with games, a calendar, an alarm clock, a timer and so much more that your child can enjoy.

$36 at Amazon (Save $11)

8. For the high-roller: TPS Power Sports Hoverboard

Roll into Black Friday deals with this hover board from Amazon.

Hoverboards were all the craze a few years ago, but there are still amazing Black Friday deals on them that have reignited their popularity. You can snag this $129 hoverboard with hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon right now. It even has self-balancing technology that'll help beginners ride safely, making it a perfect gift for youngsters.

$129 at Amazon (Save $21)

9. For the drone fanatic: Sansisco A31 Drone

Fly high with these Black Friday savings on a high-flying drone for kids.

Drones typically cost a pretty penny, but this one is available for less than $50 at Amazon right now. Plus, it comes with LED lights and simple controls so that your kids can take flight with it whenever and wherever.

$35 at Amazon (Save $11)

10. For the hugger: Bear Weighted Stuffed Animal

Get a bear hug anytime you want with this Black Friday deal from Amazon.

Want to keep your kids comfy even when you're not around? Gift this weighted animal hugging pillow that your children can squeeze until their hearts' content.

$36 at Amazon (Save $2)

11. For the Marvel lover: Lego Marvel Spidey Spider-Man Webquarters

This Black Friday Amazon deal is sure to satisfy the Marvel fan in your life.

With great shopping power comes great gift-giving responsibility, so get your little Marvel fan the best with this Lego set. The marvelous Lego construction comes with minifigures of Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Green Goblin and more, and it's 20% off right now.

$40 at Amazon (Save $10)

12. For the talkative kid: Retevis Walkie Talkies

Want a fun way to communicate? Get your kids a walkie talkie from Amazon with this Black Friday deal.

Skip out on the phone bill this month and gift your kids walkie talkies from Amazon. They're lightweight, easy to use and perfect for a neighborhood game or late-night communication at a sleepover.

$17 at Amazon (Save $8)

13. For the Star Wars fan: Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child

Lego and Star Wars fans alike will love this Black Friday deal from Amazon.

May the savings be with you this Black Friday and save on this creative Star Wars Lego set at Amazon. It features Grogu and the Mandolorian from the hit Disney+ show, and you can score it for 30% off right now.

$14 at Amazon (Save $6)

14. For the playful kid: Playz Play Tent and Tunnels

Entertain your kids for days with this portable play center from Amazon.

Are your kids always on the move? Tire them out with this huge play set from Amazon that has everything from tunnels to tents. Your especially little ones will adore this gift, so shop it now before it expires.

$60 at Amazon (Save $40)

15. For the young techie: Ruko Smart Robot

Save over $100 on this Ruko Robot at Amazon ahead of Black Friday 2022.

For big savings this Black Friday head to Amazon where you can save more than $100 on toys like this voice-controlled robot. Just by talking (or an app) you can make this robot move, and your kids will be entertained by its singing, dancing and storytelling.

$79 at Amazon (Save $120)

