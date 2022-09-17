RS Recommends: These $50 JBL Earbuds Get You 24 Hours of Battery Life

JBL-free-II - Credit: JBL

Looking for a new pair of earbuds? JBL is one of our favorite audio brands and right now the JBL Free II are down to just $49.99 — a 50% discount off their original price of $99.95.

These wireless earbuds feature JBL’s signature bold, bass-forward sound, with easy pairing to let you stream music or take calls from your phone or laptop. Easily access your device’s voice assistant system so you can change songs, adjust volume and more, using just your voice.

Unlike some bulky earbuds, these fit securely in your ears to create a more immersive experience even when you’re on the move. JBL’s “Dual Connect” mode, meantime, lets you seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds — you can even charge one bud in the case while you continue listening separately to the other bud.

Get up to six hours of playback time on a single charge, and up to 18 hours with the included charging case.

These earbuds are a great deal and compare favorably with similar earbuds two-to-three times the price.

They’re top-rated too and feature IPX4 water resistance, meaning you can wear them while you work out too. This $50 earbuds deal is now live on Amazon.com (for reference, these buds are still $99.95 on JBL.com). Shop early to take advantage of the sale now, before the price goes up.

