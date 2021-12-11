Top-rated Amazon smart TVs on sale for up to 30% off — shop now and your new TV will arrive in time for Christmas

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

TVs are always a top-selling item during the holiday season. Whether as a gift to a friend or family member or to replace the one you already own, there is no shortage of TV deals during the holiday season.

If you know you want to buy a TV for someone on your list, then head over to Amazon. Right now, you can score one of the brand's best-selling HD TVs for up to $150 off.

While lots of people know Amazon for their game-changing devices, some folks don't realize that Amazon also makes great TVs. Noteworthy features include a 4K Ultra HD display, Alexa connectivity, compatibility with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more.

Even better, many of the Amazon smart TVs are available in a range of different sizes. If you don't have a ton of space, you might choose a 43-inch TV, while those with larger rooms can opt for a 55-inch model.

The Amazon smart TV deals are only live for a limited time, so plan accordingly. We can't promise every model will be in stock in every size for the next seven days, so it's probably best to place your order soon. Check out all of the Amazon smart TV deals below.

Amazon Smart TV Deals

