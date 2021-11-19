These Early Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals Are Going Fast on Amazon—Up to $100 Off

vacuum

amazon.com

Shopping Black Friday sales in the middle of your Thanksgiving feast isn't ideal, but when deals drop on that coveted cordless vacuum, it's hard to resist. We're happy to report that instead of scrolling through pages of deals online (or worse, waiting outside a store), you can get your dream vacuum ahead of Black Friday on November 26. How? Well, Amazon is already slashing prices on best-selling cordless vacuums from popular brands like Bissell, Dyson, Shark, and more.

Best Early Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Forget the days of dragging around a long cord just to vacuum 2 feet of space. All of these cordless vacuums give you the freedom to clean without plugging into an outlet, and they deliver incredible performance while they're at it. Best of all? Each one is discounted thanks to these Black Friday prices—and one is even $100 off.

This sleek, high-powered vacuum from Bissell is designed to pick up dirt, dust, and hair like a pro. It uses three cleaning modes, has a tangle-free brushroll, and a long battery life, making it the perfect gift for yourself at just $266 (down from $366) on Amazon. Plus, it also works as a handheld vacuum to clean air vents and upholstered furniture in a snap.

If you've been patiently waiting to get a Dyson, now's the time to buy. This Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner gives you everything you'd want in a stick vacuum and more, and it's $43 off. Working tirelessly on rugs, tiles, and hardwood floors, this vacuum lifts up hard-to-remove dirt and dust bunnies with its impressive brushroll and intuitive suction sensors. You'll also love its LCD touchscreen that shows you its cleaning mode, battery life, and more.

Story continues

Anyone with furry friends knows how important it is to have a vacuum designed with pets in mind. And this Shark lightweight vacuum is definitely one to consider, especially while it's $70 off. It can clean upright like a traditional stick vacuum, however, it can also bend forward, allowing you to clean hard-to-reach areas like under your sofa—without even bending over. The vacuum even has a front LED light to illuminate nearly invisible dust. The self-cleaning brushroll prevents annoying tangles from pet hair, and its HEPA filtration and seal traps pet dander and allergens for clean breathing year round.

Curious what else is on sale? Scroll through our list below to see the best cordless vacuum deals happening on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. And if you want to shop even more smart home gadgets, Amazon's Early Black Friday hub is another great resource this holiday season. Happy cleaning!

Bissell Iconpet Cordless Vacuum

vacuum

Shark Vertex Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

vacuum

Black+Decker PowerSeries Extreme Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

vacuum

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum

vacuum

Black+Decker PowerSeries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum

vacuum

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum