Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

Leigh Harrington and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·6 min read
Save big on home essentials from iRobot, KitchenAid and more during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Save big on home essentials from iRobot, KitchenAid and more during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 offers the biggest savings on home essentials, countertop appliances and interior furnishings. While the shopping extravaganza isn't slated to kick off until Tuesday, July 12, we've got the inside scoop on all the best early deals to shop right now—spoiler alert, the discounts are incredible.

Whether you’re shopping for a bath mat, a robot vacuum, a smart home device or a new lawn mower, we’ve rounded up the best home deals you can already shop before Amazon Prime Day. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on all the best sales happening right now.

The best early Amazon Prime Day home deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Amazon Prime Day home deals you can shop right now, including a iRobot Roomba and a Casper mattress.

  1. Niuta 9-Piece Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set for $15.99 (Save $14)

  2. Brightown 18-Foot Outdoor String Lights for $23.99 (Save $9.01)

  3. Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini for $59.99 (Save $74.99)

  4. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $120)

  5. Casper Sleep Queen Wave Hybrid Mattress for $2,450 (Save $445)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best early Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Treat yourself to a new KitchenAid stand mixer or iRobot vacuum cleaner and save big thanks to these early Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals.

Shop stellar early Amazon Prime Day home deals on vacuums, lawn mowers, kitchen appliances and more.
Shop stellar early Amazon Prime Day home deals on vacuums, lawn mowers, kitchen appliances and more.

The best early Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Looking to give your home a smart upgrade? Shop these early Amazon Prime Day deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more.

Save big on indoor and outdoor furnishings with these early Amazon Prime Day deals.
Save big on indoor and outdoor furnishings with these early Amazon Prime Day deals.

The best early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals

Give your interiors a mini makeover with these early Amazon Prime Day deals on furniture. Shop cute hammocks, entertainment consoles, organizers and more.

Shop the best early Amazon Prime Day smart home deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more.
Shop the best early Amazon Prime Day smart home deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

As inflation rises, consumers have been asking: when is Amazon Prime Day 2022? The mega online retail platform has announced that its annual two-day Prime Day savings event will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

Amazon's early Prime Day deals started on Tuesday, June 21, launching pre-sales with outstanding savings on products across categories, including 55% off select Amazon smart home devices. Expect to see even more price drops in the days leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2022.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event held annually, during which Amazon offers Prime members incredible, often first-of-their-kind deals on popular and, often, Reviewed-approved products, from housewares to tech, small businesses to national brands.

New deals go live across categories throughout Prime Day's 48-hour window, including lightning deals, which are typically live for up to 6 hours, or while supplies last.

How do I find early Prime Day deals?

Stay right here, because early Amazon Prime Day deals have already arrived and we have the inside scoop. For the best—most prime, ahem—deals, you'll have to wait until Tuesday, July 12; for now, they're under lock and key.

You can also trust us here at Reviewed, because, nerds that we are, we know products intimately. When we aren't testing them at home or in our Cambridge, Massachusetts lab, we are researching them online to gauge other consumers' experiences. Basically, we can recommend the best right now of pretty much any product on the home, tech and lifestyle markets.

Lastly, if you see a deal that's too good to be true, jump on it. Some Prime Day deals do sell out. These are lightning deals, which usually only last for up to six hours.

What home and furniture deals can we expect during Prime Day?

Amazon has already started rolling out early Prime Day home deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums and more. From Casper mattresses to Amazon devices, the deals run the gamut. We will be updating this page in the days leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2022 with all the deals for you to shop.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon's Prime Day savings event is exclusive to Prime members. If you don't already subscribe, you can sign up for Prime now to access member-only savings, including access to the two-day sales event and tons of other shopping perks. Best of all, we found a few ways you can save as much as 50% on a Prime membership when you join today.

If you join Amazon Prime as a new member now through the end of Prime Day 2022, you can even receive a $10 credit when you complete certain Prime-related tasks.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What should I not buy on Amazon Prime Day?

You should buy anything that you can find an amazing deal on! However, if you have a larger ticket item that you've been waiting for a price drop on before you buy, think big picture. Know the MSRP ahead of time and previously discounted prices. If it hits that number or lower—go for it!

Lastly, keep in mind Amazon's own competition—you'll probably find better deals and deeper discounts on Amazon Alexa smart home products than you may on Google Nest.

Should I shop competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales?

Absolutely! You deserve the best deals available, and we are here to help you find them. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but there are many other national retailers that offer similar, competing sales during the same timeframe.

Consumers who are interested in home and furniture deals can shop Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair and Target for even more incredible discounts.

Shop early Amazon Prime Day deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022: Home and furniture deals to shop right now

