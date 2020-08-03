Here’s how to get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale





Get your wallets ready! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially starts on Aug. 19 and runs through Aug. 30. Every fashion lover knows that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer’s biggest annual event with massive discounts on new arrivals from top brands like Madewell, Vince, Nike and Ugg.

Although we are still several days away from the beginning of the sale, there is a way to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before the public. Believe it or not, starting Aug. 4 until Aug. 13, Nordstrom credit and debit card holders get exclusive access to thousands of new items at reduced prices before the anniversary sale is officially opened to the public.

“Cardmembers with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status will get even more time to shop Early Access. The higher your status, the earlier you shop. This is on top of the six days of Early Access all cardmembers get,” the Nordstrom website explains.

Those who sign up for a card during this period will receive a $60 Bonus Note and early access to the sale, as well as a $10 gift card if they choose to buy online and pick-up in store. If you are yet to be a Nordstrom cardholder, you can apply for a card here!

Non-card-holders can still browse items via the online preview experience and add them to their “Wish List” before the sale opens.

Whether you’re a Nordy reward member and ready to shop ASAP or are waiting until public access to add to your cart, check out some of the best fashion deals below that will make your anniversary sale shopping experience a breeze. FYI: Sale prices will appear in your ‘Wish List’ for non-card-holders.

