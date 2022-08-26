Early 2024 scorecard: Could Biden face a challenger? Could Pence beat Trump? What about Cheney?

Susan Page, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Paging Bernie Sanders?

A new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds that the 80-year-old senator from Vermont, two credible bids for the Democratic presidential nomination under his belt, has the highest overall favorability among nearly two dozen prospective 2024 contenders from both parties.

His 46% rating – not exactly stratospheric but better than the others – is thanks to his strength among Democratic voters (78%) paired with his crossover appeal. He is the highest-rated Democrat among independents (at 41%) and among the highest-rated Democrats among Republican voters (at 18%).

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks while introducing health care legislation titled the &quot;Medicare for All Act of 2019&quot; with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), during a news conference on Capitol Hill, on April 9, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks while introducing health care legislation titled the "Medicare for All Act of 2019" with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), during a news conference on Capitol Hill, on April 9, 2019 in Washington, DC.

As jockeying for the next presidential race begins, the survey findings are shaped in large part by name ID of the president and former president, senators and governors who just might want to run for the White House. Still, it provides an early scoreboard on which potential contenders voters already know and which ones they like. Or don't.

The online poll of 2,345 adults, taken Aug. 18-22, has a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for the full sample.

2022 Midterm Elections: News, Candidates, Races, Analysis - USA TODAY

Among the findings:

Even match between the big guns

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump have identical overall ratings: 43% favorable, 52% unfavorable. Both are widely known and the views of them firmly set. Indeed, who are the 3% of Americans who "aren't at all familiar" with Biden? And the 4% who never heard of Trump?

Mike Pence's dilemma

Trump's vice president has split with his former boss over his demands to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election. That seems to have boosted views of him among Democratic voters and independents (both at 30%) but it is costing him among Republican voters. One in four, 25%, have an unfavorable view of him.

Strength across the aisle for Klobuchar, Cheney

The other Democrat with the highest rating among Republican voters is Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, at 19%. The Republican with the highest rating among Democratic voters? There's no contest: Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, whose opposition to Trump this month cost her the GOP nomination for another term. Her 63% favorable rating among Democrats is more than triple her standing among fellow Republicans, at 20%.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.

What was your name again?

Some of the Republicans who have signaled possible interest in a presidential bid have a lot of people still to meet. A majority of GOP voters aren't familiar with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former Maryland governor Larry Hogan or South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Favorite and least favorite

The politician on the list with the best net rating, of plus 6 points, was Klobuchar, at 29%-23% among all Americans. The one with the worst by far was Marjorie Taylor Greene, the firebrand Georgia congresswoman, underwater by 16 points at 20%-36%.

Exclusive: A Biden vs. Trump rematch in 2024? Two-thirds of Americans say no thanks

More: The question Democrats keep struggling with: Should Biden run again in 2024?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump, Biden and Bernie: Ipsos poll gives early scorecard on 2024

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump's Truth Social Reportedly Faces Major Money, Trademark Woes

    A major vendor claims it was stiffed by Trump's social media operation, suggesting finances are in "significant disarray," reported Fox Business.

  • Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant: He’s been an abject failure

    Charles Barkley has not pulled punches in describing Kevin Durant's career arc. There is nothing new about him being critical of the Nets' star and Durant going back at him. "All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the ...

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • B.C. lacrosse team wins gold for teammate recently diagnosed with cancer

    Ben Pawluk, a 17-year-old lacrosse player from Victoria, B.C., watched Sunday as his British Columbia teammates won gold at the 2022 Canada Summer Games on the other side of the country. Two of his jerseys hung behind the team's bench throughout the tournament. While his friends competed in box lacrosse in Niagara Falls, Ont. — and ultimately took out Team Ontario in the final — Ben was undergoing chemotherapy in a Vancouver hospital. "It sucks not being able to make the memories with them there

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard