Early 2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Christian McCaffrey, in one sense, wasn’t a surprise. He was a top-five pick in basically every fantasy football league. But now, after a historic season, McCaffrey will be more than that in 2020. He’ll have a case for the top overall pick and is the obvious name to put atop our early 2020 RB rankings. Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Dalvin Cook both have cases, too, but you can’t discount what McCaffrey accomplished without even having a good QB in 2019.

There are a number of other risers heading into 2020, including Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs and Devin Singletary. Conversely, people will be asking questions about usual top backs Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott, who had moments of disappointment in 19. The position will bring Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice back for what hopefully are fully healthy seasons, while Kenyan Drake (assuming he re-signs with Arizona) and Austin Ekeler (assuming Melvin Gordon doesn't re-sign with the Chargers) will make preseason noise in expanded roles.

There will also be the normal crop of rookie running backs that generate hype. They’ve been left out of the early rankings because RB is so much about opportunity, but at least four players have the talent to make immediate impacts regardless of where they wind up: Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins, and Florida State’s Cam Akers. As we saw with Jacobs, David Montgomery, and Singletary in 2019, rookie backs can pay off.

The movement of Gordon in the offseason will probably have the biggest fantasy implications among possible free agents. His departure from L.A. will presumably give Ekeler the full-time role he thrived in at the beginning of the 2019 season, while Gordon will likely sign somewhere else to be the top back. Beyond that, there will likely be some surprise cuts as teams look to lowers costs, creating potential opportunities for younger players and unexpected troubles for classic fantasy options.

Early 2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.