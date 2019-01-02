Early 2019 Fantasy Rankings: WR

Antonio Brown has been the consensus top wide receiver in fantasy football the past few years, but competition from guys like DeAndre Hopkins and Tyreek Hill may push him out of the top spot. Here are our too-early 2019 fantasy WR rankings.

After years of seeing Antonio Brown at the top of our fantasy football WR rankings, we're making a change for 2019 (well, at least in our "too-early" rankings). Brown is still among the best wide receivers in the NFL, but some other top candidates in high-powered offenses are making a push to be the first WR off the board in 2019 fantasy drafts.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves a bit. After all, a lot could happen between now and Week 1, including Brown changing uniforms. Receiver is one of the deepest and most volatile positions, so expect plenty of player movement throughout the offseason.

6 Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

Every year, there are random players that come out of nowhere to put up excellent stats. Last year, Tyler Boyd (Bengals), Tyler Lockett (Seahawks), and Kenny Golladay (Lions) all emerged as quality WR2 candidates and some weeks, they even served as WR1s. These were players who were not high on the fantasy radar, yet they are now expected to go in the top half of most fantasy drafts. These types of sleepers can become critical pickups midseason, and that's one of the reasons why it's not too risky to avoid the top-tier receivers and target RBs early on in drafts.

Of course, there is still plenty of top-tier talent to go around at the position, and the returns of A.J. Green (Bengals) and Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants) will make the WR1 tier extraordinarily strong. Landing a guy like that in the first two rounds can make a massive difference. So long as you're loading up at RB and WR, you should have a chance for a solid team.

These rankings are for standard leagues.

1

DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

2

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

3

Antonio Brown, Steelers

4

Davante Adams, Packers

5

Michael Thomas, Saints

6

Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

7

Julio Jones, Falcons

8

Adam Thielen, Vikings

9

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

10

Mike Evans, Buccaneers

11

Keenan Allen, Chargers

12

A.J. Green, Bengals

13

T.Y. Hilton, Colts

14

Amari Cooper, Cowboys

15

Robert Woods, Rams

16

Kenny Golladay, Lions

17

Brandin Cooks, Rams

18

Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

19

Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

20

Stefon Diggs, Vikings

21

Cooper Kupp, Rams

22

Corey Davis, Titans

23

Calvin Ridley, Falcons

24

Will Fuller, Texans

25

Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

26

Julian Edelman, Patriots

27

Allen Robinson, Bears

28

D.J. Moore, Panthers

29

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

30

Jarvis Landry, Browns

31

Tyler Boyd, Bengals

32

Robby Anderson, Jets

33

Marvin Jones, Lions

34

Mike Williams, Chargers

35

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

36

Dante Pettis, 49ers

