Early 2019 Fantasy Rankings: WR
After years of seeing Antonio Brown at the top of our fantasy football WR rankings, we're making a change for 2019 (well, at least in our "too-early" rankings). Brown is still among the best wide receivers in the NFL, but some other top candidates in high-powered offenses are making a push to be the first WR off the board in 2019 fantasy drafts.
But we're getting ahead of ourselves a bit. After all, a lot could happen between now and Week 1, including Brown changing uniforms. Receiver is one of the deepest and most volatile positions, so expect plenty of player movement throughout the offseason.
EARLY 2019 FANTASY RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
Early 2019 Fantasy Football Rankings: WRs 6 Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
Every year, there are random players that come out of nowhere to put up excellent stats. Last year, Tyler Boyd (Bengals), Tyler Lockett (Seahawks), and Kenny Golladay (Lions) all emerged as quality WR2 candidates and some weeks, they even served as WR1s. These were players who were not high on the fantasy radar, yet they are now expected to go in the top half of most fantasy drafts. These types of sleepers can become critical pickups midseason, and that's one of the reasons why it's not too risky to avoid the top-tier receivers and target RBs early on in drafts.
Of course, there is still plenty of top-tier talent to go around at the position, and the returns of A.J. Green (Bengals) and Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants) will make the WR1 tier extraordinarily strong. Landing a guy like that in the first two rounds can make a massive difference. So long as you're loading up at RB and WR, you should have a chance for a solid team.
Early 2019 Fantasy Football Rankings: WRs
6 Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
These rankings are for standard leagues.
1
DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
2
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
3
Antonio Brown, Steelers
4
Davante Adams, Packers
5
Michael Thomas, Saints
6
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
7
Julio Jones, Falcons
8
Adam Thielen, Vikings
9
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
10
Mike Evans, Buccaneers
11
Keenan Allen, Chargers
12
A.J. Green, Bengals
13
T.Y. Hilton, Colts
14
Amari Cooper, Cowboys
15
Robert Woods, Rams
16
Kenny Golladay, Lions
17
Brandin Cooks, Rams
18
Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
19
Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
20
Stefon Diggs, Vikings
21
Cooper Kupp, Rams
22
Corey Davis, Titans
23
Calvin Ridley, Falcons
24
Will Fuller, Texans
25
Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
26
Julian Edelman, Patriots
27
Allen Robinson, Bears
28
D.J. Moore, Panthers
29
Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
30
Jarvis Landry, Browns
31
Tyler Boyd, Bengals
32
Robby Anderson, Jets
33
Marvin Jones, Lions
34
Mike Williams, Chargers
35
Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
36
Dante Pettis, 49ers