Early 2019 Fantasy Rankings: TE

For most of last year, tight end was a nightmare. With injuries knocking out many of the top contributors, including Hunter Henry, Greg Olsen, Delanie Walker, O.J. Howard, the position was razor thin. However, with 2019 here, our early fantasy football TE rankings are looking much deeper, as players returning from injuries coupled with a few players that endured breakout seasons will create extra depth. That means you won't have to reach for a TE sleeper in the early middle rounds.

While there is more depth at TE, it's still a top-heavy position. There are only a few players who can be relied on as top point producers every week, and it's trending toward Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Zach Ertz (Eagles), George Kittle (49ers), and Eric Ebron (Colts) being the cream of the crop moving forward. The first three all had over 1,100 yards last year, while Ebron led all TEs in touchdowns (13).

One notable name is missing from that top tier that has been a staple in years past: Rob Gronkowski. The Patriots star suffered a massive decline last season, and there are some questions about whether he will play in 2019. We have him included in our initial rankings, but his age (30 in May), extensive injury history, and recent performance are pushing him down further than many may expect. If he plays in 2019, he may end up being a value candidate, but for now, it's hard to recommend trusting him as a top guy. The same goes for Walker (35 by Week 1), Olsen (34), and even Jordan Reed (29).

These rankings are certainly going to change in the eight-month period leading up to fantasy football drafts, but this is how we see things shaking out for now.

These rankings are for standard leagues.