Early 2019 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Let's be honest -- caring about the future of the kicker position is a waste of time. Kicker has one of the highest turnover rates of any position in fantasy football, and at any given moment, a top kicker can lose confidence and completely crater. So, our too-early 2019 fantasy football kicker rankings certainly aren't a definitive look at which kickers are guaranteed to perform well next season. Still, they do demonstrate a bit of the hierarchy at the position, and it will be important to keep a few names in mind as top targets for the final round(s) of your fantasy draft next season.

As always, kickers on good offenses with strong legs will lead the charge, and that's why Greg Zuerlein (Rams) and Harrison Butker (Chiefs) are rated highly on this list. Additionally, there are a couple of studs at the kicker position, as Justin Tucker (Ravens) and Wil Lutz (Saints) have consistently performed well in recent years and are surely draftable prospects next season.

One of the major things to watch at kicker is, as always, player movement and possibly, retirement. Both Adam Vinatieri (46) and Matt Bryant (43) are nearing the end of their fantastic careers, and they could elect to retire at any time. Considering that they have been perennial fantasy starters for the better part of the past decade, they will need to be monitored. If either retires, it could open up space for some new risers at the kicker position; but if they return, they could easily find themselves in the top 10 in August.

At the end of the day, don't waste a ton of time on kickers, but it never hurts to familiarize yourself with some of the top names at the position.

These rankings are for standard leagues