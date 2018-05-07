Earl Thomas skipping Seahawks workouts, Pete Carroll confirms

Earl Thomas won't be joining his team just yet, but could by next month.

After the Seahawks wrapped up rookie minicamp on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said he's uncertain when the free safety will show up for offseason workouts.

"We'll find out. We've got to communicate," Carroll said, via ESPN. "Phase 2 doesn't look like it's suiting him right now, so we'll see, we'll see what's happening. Phase 3 is around the corner for us, so we'll see. We've got one more week of Phase 2."

Phase 3 is scheduled to begin May 21. Thomas has been absent during voluntary offseason workouts but is required to be in attendance for veteran minicamp beginning June 12, which should be guaranteed if he receives the new deal he's after. The three-time All-Pro is entering the final year of the four-year contract extension worth $40 million signed in 2014.

MORE: Pete Carroll on criticism from ex-players: ‘Sometimes guys can't hang with what's expected’ | Booger McFarland to join 'MNF' as field analyst, report says

Should Thomas opt to sit out the mandatory veteran minicamp, the team could fine him up to $84,435 for skipping all three days.

Thomas, who celebrated his 29th birthday Monday, finished last season with 88 combined tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.