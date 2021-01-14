Report: Earl Thomas' ex-wife receives restraining order against Pro Bowler after alleged Christmas incident

Earl Thomas is facing a number of allegations by his ex-wife. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Nina Thomas, the ex-wife of former Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas, requested and was granted a restraining order against the Pro Bowler after an alleged drunken confrontation the day after Christmas, TMZ reports.

Per TMZ, Nina Thomas claimed to be “scared of Earl and believe that there is a clear and present danger.” A judge reportedly granted her request, ordering Earl to stay at least 400 feet away from he home and their children’s schools.

Earl, still a free agent after his release from Baltimore before the season, reportedly denied the allegations via a member of his camp, who claimed the couple remains on good terms. Nina filed for divorce in November.

Earl Thomas accused of drunken confrontation after Christmas

The impetus of the request for a restraining order was reportedly an incident that occurred after the pair agreed to spend Christmas together at Nina’ parents’ house in Orange, Texas so he could see their children.

Nina reportedly claims that Earl “chose to stay out all night drinking” on Christmas day, sent her “harassing text messages” and returned home the next day “visibly intoxicated.” She alleged that he said “suck my d---” in front of their daughter at the house, then followed her outside when she went to the car and screamed at her in the front yard.

At that point, Nina reportedly said she locked Earl out of the house, which led to an “irate” Earl allegedly punching through a window despite the arrival of his mother to attempt to calm him down.

Police reportedly then reached the house on a disturbance call and questioned Earl after he went to the hospital. He reportedly admitted to breaking the window, though the case is now considered inactive.

A picture of the Thomas family together at Christmas remains up on the player’s Instagram, though Nina doesn’t appear in any of his posts since the alleged incident.

Nina reportedly claimed that her ex-husband’s behavior continued after Christmas, with him allegedly threatening to harm her and return to her parents’ house, sending “an intimate video” of the two together to her parents and their nanny and sending a video of him and another woman to her.

Not the only incident between Earl and Nina Thomas

Nina Thomas’ accusations against Earl reportedly go beyond the alleged Christmas-time incident.

According to TMZ, Nina also alleged that Earl acted “belligerent” when the two were at a Louisiana casino in June 2020. When she reportedly got him to go upstairs to avoid a conflict with security, she alleged that he then directed his anger at her by insulting her, threw her into a bathtub and turned on the hot water. She claims that incident left her bruising on her torso and requiring medical attention for back pain.

In Octover, she alleged that Earl he angrily called her a “b----” on her birthday when she told him she was leaving to attend brunch with some girlfriends, then grabbed her by the back of her neck and threw food and drinks at her. Again, she claimed to be left bruised, with reported photographic evidence.

A loving birthday message to Nina remains up on Earl’s Instagram.

In another incident in October, Nina alleged that Earl started insulting her after a night of drinking, then grabbed her by the ponytail and pinned her to a bed. She filed for divorce days later.

There was also another incident in May in which Nina was arrested after confronting Earl with his mistress at gunpoint at an Airbnb. She allegedly took two friends to threaten Earl and his brother with a gun she believed to be unloaded, but had one in the chamber. The alleged incident ended with police reportedly finding her chasing Earl with a knife after he wrestled the gun away from her.

Earl Thomas still has no NFL takers

Earl Thomas has not appeared in an NFL game since the Ravens’ divisional round loss in last year’s playoffs. In the time since, Thomas has been released by Baltimore after getting into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark and reportedly having the locker room turn on him.

Thomas remains a Hall of Fame talent who isn’t too old at the age of 31, so it’s really a testament to his reputation around the league that no team has decided to pick him up. The Dallas Cowboys, a defense-needy team that has long been seen as a fit for the Texas native, said no. The Houston Texans approached him, then backed off.

It’s hard to see these latest allegations help Thomas find a team take a flier on him, if that’s what he even wants at this point.

