Eargo Announces Closing of Rights Offering and Conversion of Patient Square Notes Into Shares of Eargo Common Stock

Eargo Inc
·4 min read
Eargo Inc
Eargo Inc

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss, announced today the closing and final results of its rights offering, which expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 17, 2022.

Pursuant to the terms of the rights offering, 57,745,050 shares of the Company’s common stock were purchased pursuant to the exercise of basic subscription rights and 828,970 shares of common stock were purchased under the over-subscription privilege, in each case at the subscription price of $0.50, for total gross proceeds from subscriptions in the rights offering of approximately $29.3 million.

In addition, in accordance with the Note Purchase Agreement dated June 24, 2022 (the “Note Purchase Agreement”), by and among the Company and its subsidiaries, noteholders affiliated with Patient Square Capital (the “Noteholders”) and Drivetrain Agency Services, LLC, as administrative agent and collateral agent, an aggregate of approximately $105.5 million of senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) held by the Noteholders converted into 316,425,980 shares of the Company’s common stock. In the aggregate, the Company issued 375,000,000 new shares of common stock in the rights offering and conversion of the Notes.

Together with the gross proceeds from subscriptions in the rights offering, the Company raised total net proceeds of approximately $32.3 million pursuant to the rights offering, including an additional investment of approximately $5.5 million by Patient Square Capital and after deducting approximately $2.5 million in offering expenses related thereto. The Company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Investors who have participated in the rights offering should expect to see the shares of common stock issued to them in uncertificated book-entry form.

The rights offering was made only by means of the prospectus dated October 27, 2022 (the “Prospectus”), copies of which were distributed to eligible stockholders as of the record date for the rights offering.

About Eargo

Eargo is a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health. Our innovative products and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA-regulated, Class I or Class II exempt devices indicated to compensate for mild to moderate hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first approach empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online, at retail locations or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. Eargo hearing aids are offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

Investor Contact
Nick Laudico
Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
ir@eargo.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected use of proceeds from the rights offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Latest Stories

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead. Lamb put the Cowboys in position for one of Dak Prescott's two scoring passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott's TD run in a 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The toe-tapping TD Lamb thought he set up for himself instead b

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to edge Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth career triple-double, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the New York Knicks 127-123 on Sunday. Morant scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting the go-ahead basket after rebounding his own miss with 13.9 seconds left in regulation. Dillon Brooks scrod 23 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 for the Grizzlies, who lost a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but recovered for their second straight victory. Jale

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.