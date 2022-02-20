Eamonn Holmes ‘was sacked by ITV because viewers no longer liked him’

Eamonn Holmes says ITV were ‘sly’ about his departure from the channel (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

ITV sacked Eamonn Holmes after internal research revealed he was unpopular with viewers, it has been reported.

The channel announced in November that Holmes was leaving after 15 years hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Lansford.

The pair were replaced with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

In a recent interview, the veteran broadcaster accused his former bosses of being “sly” when dealing with his exit and “hypocritical” about the company’s diversity drive.

The 62-year-old added that the reasons for his departure had not been explained.

“No one explained anything to me,” he told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

However, the Mail on Sunday reports that he was axed by executives after internal research found that viewers no longer wanted to watch him.

An insider said: “ITV is always looking at what the viewers want, what the people watching the show want.

“Put it this way, they wanted change, the viewers didn’t want to watch him any more. Things have to change, they evolve and for him to say there was no explanation isn’t true.”

In a scathing interview on Saturday, Holmes – who now works for GB News - condemned ITV bosses for the way they dealt with his exit.

He said: “I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going.

“They’re sly. They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.

“They had a chat with my agent and announced that I was going to GB News when they’d done no more than ask if I’d be interested in joining them.”

He added: “I’m not going to have myself derided as some sort of has-been. I may be male and pale but I’m still at the top of my game.”

Holmes claimed that show’s bosses at ITV are “middle-aged white managers”.

“When are they going to start being diverse with their management?

“The diversity is only on screen. It’s hypocritical.”

Story continues

Following news of Holmes’ departure from ITV, the channel said: “We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role.

“As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years and we thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.”

Langsford continues to work with ITV as an anchor on Loose Women and a member of the This Morning team.

ITV and a Holmes’ agent have been contacted for comment.