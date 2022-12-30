Eamonn Holmes reveals ‘soul destroying’ health update after fracturing shoulder

Escher Walcott
·2 min read
Eamonn Holmes has shared a health update after inuring his shoulder (PA)
Eamonn Holmes has described his recovery from his shoulder injury as “soul-destroying”, in a health update given on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old fractured his shoulder in a fall at his Surrey home, after just having had spinal surgery for chronic back pain.

Holmes previously spoke about his “hellish” recovery from the major operation, following his painful accident.

He stepped back from hosting GB News ahead of his surgery, not long before announcing the death of his mother, and was later reported to be in rehabilitative treatment for his injuries sustained in his subsequent fall.

Holmes wrote Twitter in his latest health update: “Worked hard at my physio this morning.

Holmes suffered the painful accident shortly after announcing the death of his mother (Eamonn Holmes)
“Very tiring but I’ve now sat on my backside for 5 hours and feel bad about doing nothing.

“Lack of mobility & depending on others stops me doing really simple things.

“For peace of mind I feel another round of foot exercises coming on.”

A follower commented in response: “I feel your pain I had 6 months of physio 2 hours a night 5 a week. I hated relying on folk. But the one thing was NO one will ever understand how awful Physio is and how exhausting.”

Holmes replied: “Relying is soul destroying”.

Despite his health setback, the presenter managed to make a breakthrough last week as he was able to visit his friend Piers Morgan over Christmas break.

Holmes described the union as a “big step forward” for him as he updated followers on Instagram about the meeting.

Posting a photo of himself standing with crutches beside Morgan, 57, Holmes wrote: “Big step forward for me tonight – literally. Got myself to a Christmas gathering hosted by Piers.

“Felt really good being out and mixing. Better than medicine. Happy Christmas everyone.”

Holmes announced his leave of absence from GB News in September.

The presenter has been candid about his health struggles with followers, and shared that he had received steroid injections in his spine, as surgeons had initially advised him against the spinal surgery after he had three slipped discs.

Holmes revealed that he is currently on painkillers to help combat his symptoms and continues to embark on daily exercise and physiotherapy sessions.

