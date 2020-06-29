Eamonn Holmes: 'Piers Morgan is the saviour of breakfast TV but he could quit GMB at any time'

Piers Morgan (R) and Eamonn Holmes attend the ITV Gala at London Palladium on November 19, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan has proven very divisive in his role as Good Morning Britain host in recent months, but his future on the show has been questioned by ITV colleague Eamonn Holmes.

55-year-old Morgan has been hugely critical of the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, and his bullish interview technique has seen thousands of viewers make complaints official complaints to television watchdog Ofcom.

Now Holmes has suggested Morgan’s tenure on the show could end at any point if the former Britain’s Got Talent judge decides he’s “had enough”.

The This Morning host made the comments while appearing on the journalist Rodney Edwards Human Nature podcast, while also praising Morgan for saving GMB from “going down the drain of vanilla blandness”.

Homes said: “He came there and shook it up. He was the right man in the right place at the right time. And so far, so good.

"But the thing about Piers, and probably why a lot of people watch him, is you don’t know how long it’ll last, you don’t know how long he will last. You don’t know when he’ll have had enough.”

He want on to call his pal “the saviour of breakfast television”.

He added: “He’s worth watching, he’s worth waking up to.

“I think it takes all sorts and I think we should have a choice of what to watch and if you don’t like it there’s another channel so switch over.

“But I think piers has been the saviour of breakfast television.”

Morgan responded to the comments with gratitude by thanking Holmes via Twitter.

Despite the claims Morgan could go at any moment, his fans should be able to rest easy as he announced recently he has extended his GMB contract until at least 2021.

The Human Nature podcast is available to listen to online now.