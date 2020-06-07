Eamonn Holmes criticises Celebrity Gogglebox for 'idiotic and cruel edit' - and hits back at online criticism

Eamonn Holmes has said he is "hurt beyond belief", after an "idiotic and cruel edit" following his appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday.

He was seen on the Channel 4 show - alongside his wife and This Morning co-presenter, Ruth Langsford - watching scenes from the BBC's Ambulance programme.

The episode saw a boy save his father's life by calling 999 and resuscitating him, following a suspected heart attack.

After the show, Holmes, 60, tweeted his anger that his own story about his father did not feature, and addressed some criticism for his response to the scene.

He said: "In reply to a number of complaints... I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my father dying from a heart attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his father CPR.

"Idiotic and cruel edit", he added.

In another tweet, he said the way his father died was "a particularly horrible experience for my mother, my younger brother and his friend who were all in the car".

"The resuscitation in The BBC Ambulance programme was as close as could be to my dad's passing. Yet I am the one edited to make it look like a laugh", he added.

Instead, the programme saw the couple discussing Langsford going into labour with their son.

"All I can say is, when your contractions started when you had Jack, I don't like singing my own praises, but thank goodness I was the ambulance that day. I got you there in the nick of time," Holmes said.

Ruth replied saying she had had to direct him to the hospital, but her husband said: "Did I get you there?

"Did you have the child in the hospital under medical supervision? All's well that ends well, thanks to me."

Many users on the social media site offered their support to Holmes, but others were not so kind.

"He took part in googlebox. He has no right to be raging about anything, never mind the edit of the show," wrote one user, adding an emoji with rolling eyes.

But another said: "Hideous edit, and a very thoughtless one by the makers of this programme. I'm sorry that you've had to explain yourself like this over such a traumatic experience with your dad. I'm so sorry they did this to you."

Holmes responded to the criticism, saying: "So following a tragedy that has forever haunted my family, I am in no mood for criticising holier than thou mouthpieces on here who haven't gone through what we did.

"I had nothing but praise and emotion for the Ambulance control room TV programme. An atrocious edit @StudioLambert!"

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.