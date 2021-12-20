Ealixir Inc. Launches Ealixir Analytics

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Ealixir Inc. (OTC PINK:EAXR) Ealixir Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the new platform to disseminate online content suitable for your goals.

Ealixir Inc., the world's leading company in the field of the right to be forgotten applied to the Internet, takes a step forward to drastically improve the digital identity of its customers. Thanks to the new Ealixir Analytics service, it will be possible to monitor, precisely and in real time, the global Internet sentiment on Institutions, States, political parties, candidates and personalities in sight operating in these structures. Thanks to technologies based on AI, Ealixir Inc. monitors over 90 million open sources in real time and with the help of their algorithms, Ealixir Inc. is able to identify public reading trends, in order to propose content and information on the target audience. Through a detailed analysis of the "sentiment" relating to specific objectives, Ealixir Analytics identifies strategic and business opportunities and offers highly effective communication plans, structured as follows:

Online collection of information relating to the objectives indicated by the customer, and drafting of a detailed report. Implementation of a "sentiment analysis" to fine-tune the suitable communication strategy. Production of functional contents to the identified strategy which, thanks to Ealixir's algorithms, are disseminated in the target countries. Measurement of the obtained results through quantitative parameters

Ealixir Analytics is a step forward in the field of corporate and institutional communication. A structured method, a series of clear and functional "steps", which allow the user to implement really effective communication plans in a timely manner.

About Ealixir Inc.

Founded in Italy in 2018 by Enea Angelo Trevisan, Ealixir Inc. is engaged in providing its clients with the ability to control and edit information posted or otherwise available on the internet. The idea behind Ealixir Inc. is to give people the opportunity to choose the links that appear when someone searches for them on an internet search engine.

The Company provides four services to individuals and businesses, including:

Ealixir Removal - leveraging and enforcing the public's rights under privacy laws, this service aims to protect the online reputation of clients (individuals or corporations) utilizing the Company's innovative technological platform to achieve the removal, de-indexation or the anonymization of negative or unwanted information.

Ealixir Story - through this service, we aim to assist our clients in developing and spreading on the internet a new or revived story about themselves. Frequently following the completion of our Ealixir Removal work, it becomes apparent the need to replace the content which was removed with new and positive content. We thus offer our customers a customized editorial plan, with the aim of developing a new "story" through a number of articles and features to be published by several online news outlets .

NewsDelete - this service caters to customers concerned about their reputation in financial affairs, as it is portrayed by privately-managed databases such as World-Check, Dow Jones Compliance and LexisNexis, or government list such as the OFAC sanction list. Except in the case of PEPs, we are normally able to procure the removal of the client's name from World-Check or at least a modification of the information on such client contained therein.

WebID is a detailed report of all online content relating to individuals, brands and companies. Based on such report, the client receives an immediate and accurate portrait of the dominant "sentiment" which is associated with the specific content - whether positive, neutral or negative. We uncover harmful information; we geo-localize online conversations related to the subject and analyze their demographic composition. At the end of this, we then prepare a report which summarizes the strengths and weaknesses, which is delivered to the customer's home or headquarters.

Repscore is our latest offering, which we are in the process of rolling out. It is designed to offer an immediate and broad overview of a person's or company's web reputation. We scan the internet to analyze the sentiment which is mostly associated with the client, and we then assign a score from 1 to 1,000 (where a higher number denotes a more positive sentiment).

The Foregoing is Not an Offer to Purchase or Sell Securities. This overview is for informational purposes and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in Ealixir, Inc. and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Interests in the Company, if offered, will only be available to parties who are "accredited investors" (as defined in Rule 501 promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) and who are interested in investing in the Company on their own behalf. Any offering or solicitation will be made only to qualified prospective investors pursuant to a confidential offering memorandum, and the subscription documents, all of which should be read in their entirety.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions.. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing business and there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional expansion of our service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Contact Information:

info@ealixir.com

SOURCE: Ealixir, Inc.





