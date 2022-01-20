EagleView Technologies, Inc. Promotes Patrick Gill to Chief Marketing Officer, Government Solutions

Patrick Brings Expertise in Strategic Planning and Brand Management to New Role

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView Technologies, Inc., a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners and Clearlake Capital Group, today announced the promotion of Patrick Gill to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Government Solutions. Patrick will report to Robert Locke, President of Government Solutions, and will be responsible for defining EagleView’s brand and marketing positioning as an innovative leader in the Government sector.

“Patrick’s work with EagleView has already contributed to our business success by enhancing our brand awareness, messaging alignment and marketing mix model,” said Robert Locke. “That he accomplished all of this while also managing part of our corporate communications, brand governance and talent marketing made the promotion an easy decision. I look forward to what he will do in 2022 and beyond here at EagleView.

Patrick has focused his career on using data, partnerships and critical thinking to develop and implement product and brand marketing that drives business growth and customer retention. He has held leadership positions at Nationwide Insurance as well as Accenture and Sabre-Holdings. Patrick was hired in April 2021 as EagleView’s VP of Marketing, Government Solutions.

“I joined EagleView because it offered the opportunity to build a new marketing organization that could help the business soar to new heights,” said Patrick. “In 2021 the mixture of an amazing Sales team combined with a burgeoning Marketing group resulted in a record year for sales. I can’t wait to see what 2022 holds in store for our team and this business.”

Patrick has over 20 years of marketing experience and holds an MBA in Marketing from Southern Methodist University. He has held roles in management consulting, corporate strategy, product marketing and brand management, and is passionate about collaborating across functions to use marketing strategy to fuel business growth.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView’s coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.eagleview.com and follow @EagleViewTech.

