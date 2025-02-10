Eagles top Chiefs to win Super Bowl, led by Jalen Hurts and a brilliant defensive performance

The Eagles were in control of the game from the very beginning in New Orleans

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions again after a dominant performance in a 40-22 win over the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The win is the first for the quarterback-coaching duo of Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni after they fell in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs. With the loss, Kansas City falls short in its quest for the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

A brilliant night from the Eagles' defense and an efficient, poised night from Hurts headlined Philadelphia's second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Eagles held the Chiefs to 225 total yards and forced three turnovers, including a second-quarter Cooper DeJean interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP, finished the night 17-of-22 for 221 yards through the air and two passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 72 yards — a new Super Bowl record for a quarterback — and a Tush Push rushing touchdown. Saquon Barkley had 97 total yards, with 57 on the ground on 31 touches.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 257 yards and three scores — much of that once the Eagles had the game well in hand — along with two interceptions and a lost fumble. He's now 3-2 in five career Super Bowl starts.