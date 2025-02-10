Advertisement
Eagles top Chiefs to win Super Bowl, led by Jalen Hurts and a brilliant defensive performance

The Eagles were in control of the game from the very beginning in New Orleans

yahoo sports staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions again after a dominant performance in a 40-22 win over the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The win is the first for the quarterback-coaching duo of Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni after they fell in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs. With the loss, Kansas City falls short in its quest for the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

A brilliant night from the Eagles' defense and an efficient, poised night from Hurts headlined Philadelphia's second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Eagles held the Chiefs to 225 total yards and forced three turnovers, including a second-quarter Cooper DeJean interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP, finished the night 17-of-22 for 221 yards through the air and two passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 72 yards — a new Super Bowl record for a quarterback — and a Tush Push rushing touchdown. Saquon Barkley had 97 total yards, with 57 on the ground on 31 touches.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 257 yards and three scores — much of that once the Eagles had the game well in hand — along with two interceptions and a lost fumble. He's now 3-2 in five career Super Bowl starts.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saquon Barkley's daughter steals the show

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Hurts is named Super Bowl MVP

    Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback #01 Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni hold the Lombardi trophy at the end of Super Bowl LIX, after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
    Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni hold the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Super Bowl LIX. (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP)

    Jalen Hurts lost his starting job in college. He wasn't a first-round draft pick. Even after leading his team to a Super Bowl, there were questions how much he could give the Philadelphia Eagles when compared to the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

    On Sunday night, in an emphatic win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX, he got his moment. As well as his own personal trophy.

    Hurts was named the Super Bowl MVP of 2025 after a 17-of-21 passing performance with 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, plus 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 40-22 win.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Hurts is a happy man

  • Frank Schwab

    Eagles win with all-time great performance as they destroy Chiefs' 3-peat dream

    Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish the job. The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s were incredible teams but fell short too. The 1980s San Francisco 49ers and 1990s Dallas Cowboys were NFL royalty but their streaks stopped at two Super Bowls in a row.

    There have been 59 Super Bowls played and still no team has won three of them in a row. The Chiefs’ quest for a three-peat starts over at zero after they were thoroughly dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. It was one of the most one-sided games in Super Bowl history, which was shocking given the stature of the Chiefs coming in.

    It was supposed to be a coronation for the Chiefs. How many times in the week leading up to the game was it uttered that it’s impossible to beat Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in a big game? Of all the possible results for this Super Bowl, the only one that didn’t seem possible was the Eagles blowing out Kansas City, but it happened. The Eagles defense unfathomably made Mahomes look like one of the worst players on the field in the first half as they built a 24-0 halftime lead. Mahomes had two interceptions that led directly to 14 Eagles points, one on a pick 6 by Philadelphia rookie Cooper DeJean.

  • The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions!

    No three-peat for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Philly is surely ready to party.

  • Chiefs make it 40-22 with a 50-yard TD pass to Xavier Worthy

  • Nick Sirianni gets his Gatorade bath

  • Chiefs march down the field for a DeAndre Hopkins TD

    On a 15-play drive that ate up over five minutes of clock, the Chiefs made a dent in the Eagles' lead, making it 40-12.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another Jake Elliott field goal makes it 40-6, Eagles

    The Eagles are the ninth team to score 40 points in a Super Bowl — the previous eight are 8-0 — and are the first team to do so since the Eagles did it to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52. Philly leads by 34 with 8:01 left.

  • Mahomes fumbles and Philly gets the ball back with just under 10 minutes to go

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jake Elliott makes his 3rd field goal, Eagles lead 37-6

    Under 10 minutes to go in The Big Easy, and Philadelphia is inching closer to a second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

  • Chris Jones is doubtful to return with a knee injury

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs is looked at by the training staff in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Chris Jones is looked at by the training staff in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Hurts sets new QB rushing record for a Super Bowl

    He's up to 72 yards after a 17-yard run, which is a new high for a quarterback in a Super Bowl. The record he broke? His own record of 70 yards from Super Bowl 57.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of 3rd quarter: Eagles 34, Chiefs 6

    The Eagles opened the drive after the K.C. touchdown with a 4-yard run by Saquon Barkley, who has 47 rushing yards in the game. While it's been tough sledding for Barkley today, with 76 yards of offense — he's got 29 receiving yards — the plan has been an old-school approach from the Eagles. Barkley touched it 23 times in the first three quarters.

    Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

  • Chiefs on the board! Mahomes to Worthy again for the TD

    Kansas City can't complete the 2-point conversion, so it's 34-6 Philly.

  • Big pickup on a 50-yard pass from Mahomes to Worthy

    And the Chiefs seem to finally have some momentum on offense.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith on the BOMB for a big touchdown, Eagles 34-0

    It's a five-touchdown lead for the Eagles late in the 3rd quarter. One-play, 46-yard drive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Avonte Maddox knocks it away on 4th down, Eagles take over

    Eagles get a BIG stop and can add to their lead after this turnover on downs.

  • Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce finally connect

    But no first down, so the Chiefs had to go for it on 4th and 5 and Mahomes' pass was broken up.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jake Elliott finishes the Philly drive with a 29-yard field goal, Eagles lead 27-0

    The Eagles went 12 plays and ate up 6:42 off the clock to make it a four-touchdown game, with just about 20 minutes left on the game clock in regulation.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    SAQUON HANGS ON, FIRST AND GOAL EAGLES

    This is the Saquon-Jalen drive, as the Eagles' two stars have done all of the lifting on this drive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Barkley finds a crease for a first down

    His longest of the day on this one that goes for 10. Eagles into K.C. territory.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Hurts picks up 16 on a 3rd down scramble

    He did this a bunch in Super Bowl 57, and the Eagles are on the move to start the 3rd quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles take over at their own 20 after a touchback

    The Eagles' offense piled up 179 yards in the first half, and will go to work, trying to add to a 24-0 lead. Jalen Hurts was good in the first half, but if the Eagles are going to stay ahead it would help to get the running game going. Philly averaged just 2.7 yards per rush in the first half, and Saquon Barkley didn't get going, with just 31 yards on 12 carries.

  • Patrick Mahomes sacked for FIFTH time tonight

    This time it's Josh Sweat (again), and the Chiefs will punt again to open the second half.

  • Ryan Young

    Kendrick Lamar plays 'Not Like Us,' trolls Drake in halftime show with backup dancer Serena Williams

    Kendrick Lamar didn't pull any punches in New Orleans on Sunday night.

    After hinting at it throughout the performance, Lamar brought out his Grammy award-winning song, "Not Like Us" during his incredible star-studded halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX. His performance, which came with SZA and backup dancer Serena Williams, seemingly ended his feud with Drake once again.

    The entire crowd at the Caesars Superdome went off, too.

  • Chiefs face an uphill battle down 24-0 to the Eagles

    Kansas City has the ball to kick things off for the second half.

  • Yeah, that was Serena Williams dancing on stage during Kendrick's set

  • There it is

  • SZA joins Kendrick Lamar (and Samuel L. Jackson) on the Superdome stage

  • Kendrick takes the stage...

  • A very different story for the Chiefs and Eagles in the first half.

  • Frank Schwab

    HALFTIME: Eagles 24, Chiefs 0

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown with Mekhi Becton #77 in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    A.J. Brown and Mekhi Becton celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had never beat Patrick Mahomes. He was 0-8 against Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

    He obviously learned something through all of those losses.

    Fangio's defense and how it destroyed Mahomes was the story of the first half of Super Bowl LIX, with the Eagles taking a 24-0 lead into the locker room. They harassed Mahomes, shut down everyone else and then took a huge lead with a massive defensive play. Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean picked off Mahomes on a bad decision to pass it over the middle after he'd been sacked two straight times. DeJean returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

    At that point the Eagles led 17-0. And the Eagles defense alone led the Chiefs offense 7-0. The Chiefs didn't have a great offense in the regular season, but it's rare to see them get completely dominated. They were getting dominated early in the Super Bowl by a very good Philadelphia defense. It got even worse when linebacker Zack Baun intercepted Mahomes at Kansas City's 14-yard line with 1:45 left in the half. That led to an A.J. Brown touchdown. The implosion of the Chiefs, especially on offense, was stunning.

    The Eagles had experienced something similar to Sunday's first half two years ago. They led 24-14 at halftime of Super Bowl LVII, with Mahomes limping off the field late in the second quarter due to a bad ankle injury. It looked like the Eagles were going to take that game. The Chiefs came back to win. So nothing was decided at halftime.

    But the Eagles defense had just played one of the greatest halves ever seen in a Super Bowl.

  • The Chiefs can't get it together

    A wide-open DeAndre Hopkins drops a throw from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs give the Eagles one more chance in the first half.

  • Touchdown, A.J. Brown! Eagles go up 24-0

    What a first half by the Eagles, who have completely dominated the Chiefs.

  • Patrick Mahomes intercepted again!

    The Chiefs QB throws his second interception of the game, this time to Zack Baun as the minutes tick down in the first half. The Eagles get the ball at the 14-yard line.

  • Safe to say it's been a rough first half for the Chiefs

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs get a stop under the 2-minute warning

    Jalen Hurts couldn't connect with A.J. Brown on the 3rd down play against the blitz, and the Eagles will punt with 1:56 to play in the 2nd quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles open drive with longest Barkley run of the game

    It was just a 9-yard gain, but these are the kinds of cumulative body blows that the Eagles have landed in games where Saquon has ripped off some home-run balls later in games. He has 29 yards on 11 carries.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles force ANOTHER 3-and-out

    And the Philly defense collects another sack of Patrick Mahomes in the process. Just under five minutes to play in the second quarter, and the Eagles have been in control of the game since the opening kickoff.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs in a tough spot, down 17 points

    Twenty-seven Super Bowls have featured a team with a 17+ point lead. Those teams ... have not had a good record coming back from those deficits.

    Tom Brady is in the building, though, so ...

  • Back-to-back sacks and a pick six for the Eagles!

    What a turn of events for the Eagles, who sacked Patrick Mahomes twice before the QB threw a pick-six to birthday boy Cooper DeJean. Eagles up 17-0 with seven minutes left in the second quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jake Elliott knocks through a 48-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 game

    After an attempt to draw the Chiefs offsides and a false start penalty made for an adventure on 4th down, the Eagles took a two-score lead with just over eight minutes left in the first half.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks an extra point in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
    Jake Elliott kicks an extra point in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Philly with another 3rd-down conversion

    Hurts to A.J. Brown, dropping it in the back-shoulder bucket. The Eagles are going at All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie tonight.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles take over with good field position

    Philly survives the Hurts interception, as the Chiefs couldn't get off their own goal line. K.C. still has just one first down and has run just 10 offensive plays. The Eagles take over at their own 43 after the punt

  • Chiefs can't take advantage

    Patrick Mahomes couldn't connect with Travis Kelce on 3rd down and the Eagles defense forces another three-and-out.

  • Bryan Cook interception!

    The Chiefs will take over deep in Eagles territory after Jalen Hurts threw his first interception since Week 10 against the Cowboys.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of 1st quarter: Eagles 7, Chiefs 0

    Penalties have been one of the big stories of the early going, with the Eagles getting a couple of 3rd-down conversions via penalty, and a penalty negating a 4th-down conversion for Philly. The other story has been the Eagles' ability to move the ball. They out-gained K.C. 115 to 19 in the first quarter and Patrick Mahomes and company have just one first down.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball while being chased by Bryan Cook #6 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball while being chased by Bryan Cook #6 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Eagles pick up another 3rd down conversion via penalty

    This time Charles Omenihu lined up offsides on a play where Jalen Hurts was sacked, and now the Eagles have it inside the Chiefs' 30 with a fresh set of downs.