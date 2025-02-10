Eagles top Chiefs to win Super Bowl, led by Jalen Hurts and a brilliant defensive performance

Super Bowl required reading: Eagles squash Chiefs' 3-peat hopes
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish the job. The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s were incredible teams but fell short too. The 1980s San Francisco 49ers and 1990s Dallas Cowboys were NFL royalty but their streaks stopped at two Super Bowls in a row.
There have been 59 Super Bowls played and still no team has won three of them in a row. The Chiefs’ quest for a three-peat starts over at zero after they were thoroughly dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. It was one of the most one-sided games in Super Bowl history, which was shocking given the stature of the Chiefs coming in.
