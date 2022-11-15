Eagles stunned by Commanders in Philly, suffer first loss of the season I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Turnovers plague the Eagles as the Washington Commanders end Philly’s perfect start to the season on Monday Night Football

Manchester United has fined Cristiano Ronaldo for his critical comments in an interview with Piers Morgan

Ted Lasso is bringing a little magic ahead of the World Cup