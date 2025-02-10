Daily Briefing: Eagles soar, Chiefs choke

The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. The U.S. penny, which has been in circulation since the late 18th century, will cease production. Two major winter weather events are expected to cover parts of the U.S. in snow this week.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. The Monday after the Super Bowl should be a holiday. But if you're headed to work, at least enjoy a free coffee.

Eagles upset Chiefs' three-peat dreams

The Eagles' 40-22 victory at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sunday denied the Chiefs from becoming the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. It was just the Eagles' second Super Bowl victory in the 92-year history of the franchise.

USA TODAY was reporting from the sidelines. Here's everything you need to know:

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates Philadelphia's victory.

When pennies are too expensive

President Donald Trump is telling the Treasury Department to stop minting pennies, ending a 233-year run of the 1-cent coin. The penny, one of the first coins made by the U.S. Mint after its establishment in 1792, now costs more than two cents to produce, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site shortly after departing the Super Bowl game in New Orleans. The penny has been in the crosshairs of Trump officials since he took office. Last month, DOGE, the department run by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, said that producing 4.5 billion pennies in Fiscal Year 2023 cost taxpayers more than $179 million. Read more

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Prepare for tariffs on steel and aluminum

President Donald Trump laid out the next steps for his administration in an exclusive interview with Fox News before the Super Bowl. Trump told reporters during his flight to New Orleans that he would order 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum on Monday. And he said Canada and Mexico must each do more to avoid 25% tariffs on imported goods that have been postponed for 30 days. More of the interview is scheduled to air Monday at 6 p.m. on Fox News Special Report with Bret Baier. Here are six takeaways from the interview so far.

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd before Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9, 2025.

Two storms threaten millions with snow, ice

Much of the Midwest and East were bracing for a blast of snow and ice Monday as a series of weather fronts promised to bring havoc to more than 100 million Americans this week. Two storms threatened to roll across the nation in the next few days before a possible "atmospheric river" sweeps into California with the possibility of multiple inches of rain in Southern California and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra. Here's what to know about winter weather threats in your area.

Today's talkers

An air tragedy in Alaska remains unsolved

Alaskan authorities on Monday remain determined to solve the mystery of what caused a small plane to lose speed and altitude over Alaska moments before a horrific crash that killed all 10 people aboard. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan disappeared from radar Thursday during a 150-mile commuter flight, igniting a massive search in harsh weather by state and federal agencies. The crash came days after two other tragedies took the lives of scores of people and brought increased scrutiny to U.S. air travel. Read more

Photo of the day: The 'excessive licking' penalty

Rocky, an American pit bull terrier born with front limb deformities, is one of the star dogs running away with "Puppy Bowl XXI," Animal Planet’s pre-Super Bowl dogfest. The pup received an “excessive licking” penalty for jumping the ref with a slobbery smile ... but drool is part of the gig.

Rocky gives the ref a wet one in the Puppy Bowl 2025.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles, Chiefs, Super Bowl, Trump, tariff, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, winter weather, plane crash: Daily Briefing