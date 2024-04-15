Eagles sign WR DeVonta Smith to 3-year extension reportedly worth $75M with $51M guaranteed

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has signed a three-year extension that will keep him in Philly through 2027. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are not letting go of promising wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The team announced Monday they've exercised the fifth-year option on Smith's rookie contract and signed him to a three-year contract extension to keep him wearing that midnight green uniform long-term.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the extension is worth $75 million with a whopping $51 million guaranteed. Including the fifth-year option, Smith's deal with the Eagles works out to a four-year, $90.5 million agreement.

Philadelphia now has quarterback Jalen Hurts and its starting wide receivers signed through the 2028 season. (New running back Saquon Barkley is signed through 2026 with his three-year deal.)

With the extension's average annual salary of $25 million, Smith matches teammate A.J. Brown with the fourth-highest salary among NFL wide receivers. Only Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp make more per season at the position.

Smith, 25, was drafted 10th overall by the Eagles in 2021, coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning season and two national championships at Alabama. As a rookie, he set a team record with 916 receiving yards. His 95 receptions in 2022-23 were also the most by a wide receiver in franchise history until A.J. Brown surpassed him the following season with 106.

In 2023, Smith had 80 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. For his career, he has 240 catches for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons.