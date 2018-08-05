Eagles Sign Super-Bowl Winning Head Coach and GM to Extensions Through 2022 Season

The Philadelphia Eagles have extended the contracts of Super-Bowl winning coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman through 2022, the team announced Sunday.

Under Pederson and Roseman's leadership, the Eagles finished last season with a 13-3 regular season record, which tied a franchise record, captured the NFC East crown and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and defeated New England, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII—a franchise first.

"We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization’s leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl Championship,” said Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie in the team's statement. “Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward.”

The duo still managed to bring a Super Bowl to their city despite a season-ending injury to their star QB, Carson Wentz. The decision to extend both contracts was announced ahead of the Eagles open practice on Sunday evening.

Pederson took over as the Eagles' coach in 2016 following Chip Kelly's dismissal, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory just two years after his arrival. Roseman was also returned to his position as general manager the same year, but has been with the Eagles organization since 2000.