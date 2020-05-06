This Eagles rookie taunts opponents by looking up their girlfriends on Instagram

Eagles rookie linebacker Shaun Bradley has a unique way of talking trash.

Philadelphia selected Bradley in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft following his time at Temple. Being from a historically not-so-great football school, Bradley apparently had to come up with some intimidating tactics on the defensive side of the ball, so he did some research on his opponents.

In an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bradley said he'd go on the Instagram pages of the top offensive player of the opposing team and get information about their girlfriends.

New Eagles LB Shaun Bradley was a savage trash talker at Temple. Going after QBs & RBs



“I used to go on his page. I would find his girlfriend or something.

I would be in the game and I would talk about his girlfriend. I would say her name. Make it like it was a call”

pic.twitter.com/KiVxznh4Iu







— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 5, 2020

"This past season, you know, I used to look up — I used to take the quarterback, or the running back, and I used to go on his page and I would find his girlfriend or something, and I would just be in the game talking about his girlfriend. I would say her name, I would make it like it was a call. I would get up [from] making a tackle, maybe push him on his head by accident, just bump him by accident. Little stuff, but it varied from game to game."

This is somewhat similar to what Jalen Ramsey did during his college days as well. Ramsey said he would actually message the girlfriends themselves as a way to get in his opponent's head and would then bring it up during the game. However he said he quit in the NFL because some players are married and that changes the tone completely.

"Somebody get shot over talking about somebody's wife," Ramsey said.

Don't be surprised if Bradley has to find a new way of coming up with trash talking now that he's in the big league.