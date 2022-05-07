Eagles rookie Cam Jurgens found out he was selected in NFL draft amid tornado warning

PHILADELPHIA – Cam Jurgens had other things on his mind as the Eagles picked him in the second round of the draft last Friday.

Like finding shelter from a tornado in the basement while watching the draft at his grandmother's home in Pickrell, Nebraska.

"Oh, my God, it was wild," Jurgens said. "About 10 minutes before I got picked, everybody’s phone is buzzing. My phone buzzed (for a tornado warning). I get picked, and we’re upstairs celebrating, and all of a sudden we hear this loud thunder and lightning outside. I’m like 'all right, guys, we have to go downstairs now.' "

Jurgens said his grandmother wouldn't go. "Grandma was like, 'No, it’s been a great night. I’m not moving.'

"I gotta think I’m going to remember that for a long time. It was excitement, then all of a sudden chaos of a tornado, and thunder and lightning, and hail coming in. It was crazy."

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens found out he was drafted during a tornado warning.

Jurgens said his grandmother was the only one who stayed upstairs, but everyone was fine.

Jurgens, of course, was drafted to ultimately replace Jason Kelce at center whenever Kelce retires. So technically, Jurgens is not expected to play this season. Both coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman said Jurgens can also fill in at guard, even though he never played there at Nebraska.

None of that is changing Jurgens' approach.

"I want to go in expecting that I’m going to play right away," Jurgens said. "I don’t want to think it’s a redshirt year or something because you never know when something’s going to happen."

