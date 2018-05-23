Eagles reportedly declined Browns' trade offer for Nick Foles

The Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor in mid-March. But, before they dealt for the Bills quarterback, Cleveland attempted to acquire Nick Foles.

The Browns offered Philadelphia the 2018 NFL Draft’s 35th overall pick in exchange for Foles, according to a report from NFL.com. The Eagles reportedly declined the trade after Foles told the team he’d rather stay in Philadelphia.

Foles stepped in as the Eagles' starter last season after Carson Wentz tore his ACL in mid-December. He threw for 971 yards and six touchdowns in the playoffs.

Philadelphia ended the season with a Super Bowl win over the Patriots. Foles earned the game’s MVP honors after he tallied three touchdowns and 373 passing yards.

The Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. They drafted Georgia running back Nick Chubb with the pick that was included in the potential deal for Foles.