The Eagles ran the worst trick play of the year, and it backfired spectacularly

The Philadelphia Eagles learned the hard way on Thursday night about what happens when a trick play backfires spectacularly.

The team tried to run a funky formation against the visiting Washington Commanders in the second quarter, one involving multiple hand-offs that would eventually set up quarterback Jalen Hurts for a pass.

Well, Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu called it immediately and sacked Hurts right before he could set himself up for a pass for a substantial loss of yards for Philly. Even worse, Hurts looked a little shaken up on the play... which could have been avoided if they had simply just not called it.

It is not funny how easy it was for Washington to snuff out this Eagles trick play. If you're Philadelphia, you're taking this formation, burning it and burying the ashes somewhere that nobody can find them. Yikes.

